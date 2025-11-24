Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday As Virginia Hosts Its Rival In Primetime
Virginia is back in action this weekend and will take on its bitter rival on a big stage with an ACC title berth within reach. Will the Cavaliers show up and punch their ticket to Charlotte? Let's take a look at several headlines to watch for.
1. Can Virginia defeat its bitter rival?
It is a rivalry that the Virginia Tech Hokies have owned over the last few years, and Virginia is looking for just its second victory over Virginia Tech in 21 years and its first Commonwealth Cup (given to the victor of the rivalry) since 2019. The Hokies are having a down year and have struggled offensively this season. Virginia has played at a high level all season and has seen a resurgence in its program. ESPN decided to nationally televise this rivalry in primetime on its network. The Hoos have come up with a big victory before on Friday night in primetime at Scott Stadium. They will need the same effort at home with a bevy of recruits on campus and a chance to clinch an ACC title berth. It starts with knocking off its rival they have struggled with, and showing that this team is here to stay.
2. Will the Virginia Defense carry the day?
Virginia defensively has been one of the best teams in the ACC and a stout team that has carried the offense in several games this year. One of their best effort came against Duke when they held Duke to just 17 points and 42 rushing yards in the win. Duke star QB Darian Mensah finished with a 30.6 QBR (quarterback rating) and completed just 52% of his passes. In a few games before in a loss to Wake Forest, the Virginia defense only allowed six points off three turnovers and held the Demon Deacons to 64 passing yards. The Cavaliers have the No. 28 tanked pass defense, allowing 322.1 yards per game and just 5.02 yards per play. An area they have been really good is their run defense. Virginia only gives up 3.30 yards per carry and just 107.3 yards per game. Head coach Tony Elliot said it best after a win over Duke about how the defense has been performing.
“I think you've seen over the last several weeks that that group has been coming into form and really starting to gel on all three levels. And so super proud of those guys and just play complementary football, which, you know, helped the offense to be able to go out and know that they don't have to be perfect,right? They got their brothers on the other side of the ball who are going to be there with them and play complimentary football. We knew coming in that we hadn't seen really anybody get to the quarterback, right? Their offensive line and their scheme had done a really good job, but we felt like we had to stop the run first and foremost,” said Elliot.
“I think everybody knows how great 10 the quarterback and very experienced offensive line, but I thought what really made them go was their ability to stay ahead of the chains and run the football, which allowed them to be, you know, allowed them to have the playaction stuff and, so I thought they did a really good job from from a staff standpoint putting together a good plan and then the guys, man, they owned itand they went out and they executed.”
3. How effective will the passing game be against Hokies defense?
As of late, Virginia has been firing on all cylinders in the passing game and playing at a high level. A lot of it is because of the play of their wide receiving corps. It starts with Trell Harris and Cam Ross. In their win over Duke a few weeks ago, Harris was the second-highest graded player with a 77.1 offensive grade, and Ross was the third-highest with a 77.0 grade. It is likely that Virginia Tech will gear up to slow down J’Mari Taylor, who has been one of the best backs in the ACC this season. A way to counteract that is with QB Chandler Morris and the passing game. The Hokies have the No. 73 total defense in the country and are giving up 378 yards per game. It makes for a matchup where Virginia can exploit their defense through the air and come up with some big plays. If the passing game is effective, they will come out with a win.
