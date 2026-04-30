Four Transfer Portal Centers Virginia Basketball Could Still Target

The transfer portal has been open for some time now, but it is never too late to add players to the lineup and fill out the roster for 2026-2027. Virginia has been relatively quiet in the portal and has only added one player so far in Jurian Dixon. Let’s take a look at a couple of players that the Cavaliers can add at the center position that could make a difference next season.

Richmond Center Mike Walz

Walz would be a great spread the floor center for the Cavaliers. He is exceptionally good at shooting the three-pointer and made 38.5% from beyond the arc last season. He also shot 46.5% from three-point range in 2024-2025. This past season, he averaged 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. An area to watch for him is his turnovers, where he averaged 1.5 per game (career-high). However, he gives you a little something different the Hoos haven’t had just yet with an exceptionally good shooting big man. He can be a great rotational player and one that would help make the offense better for Virginia.

Sam Houston State Center Veljko Ilic

Illic is more of a scoring big, but could help the Cavaliers a ton offensively. Last season, he averaged a career-high 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 59.2% from the field. He is primarily a player who plays in the paint and can finish around the rim. He doesn’t take any three-pointers and relies on his dominant paint presence. Illic is also a really good rebounder and would be able to help the Hoos on the defensive glass. Illic would be a great addition for the Cavaliers and would be able to help on both ends of the floor. He is not a rim protector, but cleaning the glass is one of the things he is good at.

Drake Center Isaiah Carr

Not really an offensive threat at the center position, but he could fulfil a defensive role for the Cavaliers in 2025. It would be similar to the role that Ugonna Onyenso fulfilled in 2025 as a primary defensive player. Carr averaged 3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. He recorded a season-high five blocks against Southern Illinois. Carr would fulfill a role the team desperately needs in 2026, which is a strong defensive presence outside of Johann Grünloh. Carr is big and physical and can shut down the interior. His averages won’t wow you, but what he does on the court certainly catches your attention.

Texas Tech Center Luke

Bamgboye

Bamgboye played at both VCU (under Ryan Odom) and then Texas Tech and he is still available in the portal. The 6'11 210 LBS center has career averages of 4.1 PPG and 3.3 RPG as well as 2.0 BPG.