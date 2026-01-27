Three Key Takeaways From Virginia Football’s 2026 Schedule Release

Last night, the ACC college football schedule was released, which means that the Virginia Cavaliers know what they'll be up against and when.

The Cavaliers will be competing to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game once again, but they're going to be facing a tough schedule of opponents who are equally as hungry for a title. Breaking down the season, here are three key takeaways from the released schedule.

1. UVA Will Ease Into the Season

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Kicking off the regular season, UVA will play NC State in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will present unique challenges for both programs, but once this is behind them, the Cavaliers will be able to ease themselves into their campaign.

The week of Sept. 5 will be a bye week, followed by a meeting with Norfolk State at home on Sept. 12. A few days later, the Cavaliers will face West Virginia on the road on Sept. 19. One week later, they will return to Scott Stadium to host Delaware.

Although these aren't considered to be UVA's most grueling games on the schedule, the Cavaliers will need to remain vigilant.

2. Tough Stretch in October

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Once October rolls around, the Cavaliers will be facing three of their strongest opponents—Florida State, SMU and Duke. The Virginia-Florida State matchup is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Tallahassee, Fla. Shortly after, they will play Syracuse at home, but they'll be back on the road not too long after.

On Oct. 17, they'll take on SMU in Dallas, Texas. Last year, the Mustangs ranked toward the top of the ACC standings, finishing 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

The challenge continues into the following week when they welcome Duke to Scott Stadium. Fortunately, this is a home game for the Cavaliers, but the Blue Devils eliminated them from College Football Playoff contention last season. This is likely going to be a tight game.

3. November Is the Home Stretch

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia has their second bye week scheduled for the week of Nov. 7, but after that, the Cavaliers will be in the home stretch, requiring every ounce of fuel they have left in the tank.

On Nov. 14, they will play California at home, followed by another game at Scott Stadium, this time against North Carolina. Their regular-season finale will be against Virginia Tech on Nov. 28.

Of their November contests, I'd expect North Carolina to pose the greatest threat with the potential to throw the Cavaliers off track as they round out their campaign. But with UVA looking to return to the ACC Championship Game, facing a loss at this point in the season is not an option.

