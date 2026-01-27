Does Virginia’s Schedule Set the Cavaliers Up for an ACC Championship Run in 2026?

The 2026 schedule for the Virginia Cavaliers was released last night.

With the Cavaliers coming up just short in the 2025 ACC Championship Game against the Duke Blue Devils, they're looking to make another run toward the title this year. Of course, to do so, they will need to take on some of the most daunting teams in their conference and find a way to come out on top.

Considering that UVA surprised the nation last year with a remarkable season under head coach Tony Elliott, anything is possible during their upcoming season. However, their opponents are not going to let up easily—they are just as hungry for a title as Virginia is.

Throughout the season, Elliott held onto the utmost confidence in his program; it's highly improbable that he's lost any of that momentum. If anything, it has likely increased, particularly now that he's replenished his roster through the transfer portal this offseason.

UVA’s Could Take Advantage of 2026 Schedule

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are going to have several tough matchups ahead of them, as they do every year. The difference this time around is that they've made it to the ACC Championship recently, and with a bolstered roster comprised of returning veterans and experienced transfers, Elliott's program is stacking up to be a threatening squad this season.

Some of the top programs for UVA to defeat in 2026 will be Duke, Florida State, SMU and North Carolina. Last year, the Hoos were able to come out on top over three of them, but they weren't scheduled to face SMU—they haven't played the Mustangs since 2024.

Ultimately, securing wins over these four teams will undoubtedly propel Virginia ahead in the ACC. But even beyond the top programs in their conference, the Cavaliers must win against their less competitive opponents, including Norfolk State, Delaware, and Syracuse. Just because Virginia is considered one of the stronger programs in the ACC, wins are never guaranteed in college football.

It's safe to say that signs are pointing toward UVA returning to ACC contention, but the key here will be to remain vigilant on the field. A few times last year, Elliott noted that some of his players relaxed too much for his liking, and that can completely throw off an entire game.

This is not going to be an easy year for the Cavaliers, particularly because they now have a reputation to uphold. If they can return to the field with the same level of intensity that they delivered last year, they should have a solid run to the conference title game.

