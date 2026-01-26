Ranking Virginia Football’s 2026 Matchups From Easiest to Hardest

The Virginia Cavaliers have another season filled with tough matchups ahead of them. Last year, head coach Tony Elliott was able to turn his program around and start carving out a new and more imposing name for the Cavaliers. Will they be able to defend their names this year, or was UVA's successful campaign simply a one-hit wonder?

In preparation for the 2026 college football season, we have ranked each of Virginia's scheduled matchups based on expected level of difficulty, starting with the easiest. Here's how the projection lines up.

12. Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans defensive back Corey Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Spartans wrapped up their latest campaign 1-11 overall and 0-5 in conference play; their only victory was against VA State, which resulted in a tight 34-31 score. Considering their performance in recent years, the Cavaliers aren't expected to be challenged too much during this meeting.

11. Delaware

The Blue Hens finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play in 2025. This will be the first time Delaware and Virginia face off in football, but again, it would be rather shocking to see the Cavaliers fall in this game.

10. Syracuse

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Jackson Meeks | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Syracuse ranked at the very bottom of the ACC standings last year as a result of their 3-9 overall record and their dreadful 1-7 record in conference play. However, the Cavaliers and the Orange are tied 3-3 in game history. Their last meeting was back in September 2022 when Syracuse clinched the 22-20 victory.

9. West Virginia

Virginia holds a 12-10-1 record over West Virginia, with their last matchup dating back to December 2002, in which the Cavaliers secured a whopping 48-22 victory. This past season, the Mountaineers ranked toward the bottom of the Big 12 standings, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

8. Virginia Tech

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Hokies and the Cavaliers stand as a key rivalry in the state of Virginia, but the last time they faced each other, UVA came out on top 27-7. The Cavaliers are a rising program, but it should be noted that Virginia Tech has a 62-39-5 record over UVA. The history certainly goes in the Hokies' favor, but with Virginia starting to climb in the ACC, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Hoos come out on top once again.

7. California

Virginia's win over the Golden Bears in November was telling of the pure grit the Cavaliers have. Not only is California a tough team, but it was also a road contest for the Hoos on the West Coast, adding to the challenge. The Golden Bears wrapped up their campaign 7-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play. They're not the most daunting team to take on in 2026, but they should not be underestimated, either.

6. Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark III | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite Virginia being favored to win over Wake Forest for their November meeting, UVA ended up being handed a 16-9 loss, to the surprise of many. The Demon Deacons' upset gave them more credibility, and they finished the season 9-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

5. NC State

Aside from NC State handing Virginia a 35-31 loss early on in their last season, but this year, this year, the Wolfpack and the Cavaliers will be facing each other in a new location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Combine the new location with a team that historically has a better record over the Hoos, and this will not be an easy undertaking for UVA.

4. North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The 2025 Virginia-North Carolina matchup was another overtime thriller. UVA barely edged out the Tar Heels by a score of 17-16. Bill Belichick has been developing this program and bringing his NFL-level coaching to UNC. They're efficient offensively and defensively, making them a threatening program to face.

3. SMU

The Mustangs finished 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The two programs have only faced off once before, so this will be relatively new territory. The last time they played each other was in November 2024, and SMU dominated the Hoos 33-7.

2. Florida State

Florida State Seminoles kicker Jake Weinberg | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The 2025 Virginia-Florida State upset was when fans and head coach Tony Elliott truly gained a solidified glimpse of what the Cavaliers could achieve that season. Although Elliott was confident in his program right from the start, upsetting the Seminoles was a telling moment. Florida State is a highly skilled team, and although they didn't finish with a striking record, UVA knows that this is a program to beat.

1. Duke

After the Blue Devils eliminated the Cavaliers from College Football Playoff contention in 2025, Virginia is seeking redemption. However, Duke is a powerful team on both sides of the ball. Overall, Virginia holds more wins over the Blue Devils, but that doesn't mean that their next contest automatically goes in UVA's favor.

