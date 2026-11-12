Three Virginia players who must step up against California on Saturday

Time, it has been said, heals all wounds. Virginia's struggling football team certainly hopes that's true.

Riding a three-game losing streak and watching their bowl hopes fade, the Cavaliers (4-5) are set to welcome back several key players for Saturday's home game against California (3-6). A much-needed bye week allowed several Virginia players time to recover for the season's final three games.

Here are three Cavaliers -- including a couple who are returning from injuries -- who figure to be in the spotlight for Saturday's matchup (3:30 p.m., ACC Network):

1. RB Jekail Middlebrook

He's back atop the depth chart after missing the Wake Forest game with an undisclosed injury. While he probably wouldn't have completely made the difference, the Cavaliers certainly missed him.

They finished with a meager 9 rushing yards (with negative sack yardage included) in a 51-7 shellacking. That came just one week after Middlebrook personally posted a career-high 117 rushing yards and scored a touchdown against Duke.

Middlebrook returns to face a Cal defense that ranks 15th in the ACC in run defense, allowing 185 yards per game, 5.0 per carry, and 22 total rushing touchdowns. Look for a ground-heavy offensive game plan on Saturday.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

2. DE Fisher Camac

Along with quarterback Beau Pribula, Camac probably best represents Virginia's frustration this season. He was named ACC defensive lineman of the week after an opening win over NC State, but has struggled to get to opposing passers.

He's been credited with seven quarterback hurries (second on the team to Matthew Fobbs-White's nine), but just two sacks. Two weeks ago, he barely missed what could have been a third-down sack of Wake Forest's Gio Lopez, only to watch Lopez escape and move the chains.

Virginia's defense had success containing Cal quarterback Jaron-Keowe Sagapolutele in last year's 31-21 win in Berkeley. Camac and his teammates hope for a repeat performance Saturday.

3. S Brandyn Hillman

Two games into the season, Hillman looked like a first-team All-American. The Michigan transfer intercepted three passes and forced a fumble in the Cavaliers' wins over NC State and Norfolk State, creating havoc on nearly every possession.

Then came an ankle injury against Syracuse and three straight games on the sideline (all of them losses).

Thanks to the bye week, he's expected to return to his starting spot on Saturday, along with fellow safety Ethan Minter. Even if he's not quite at full speed, Hillman should upgrade a defense that allowed 538 yards to Wake Forest and faces a deep Cal receiving corps.