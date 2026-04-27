Three Virginia Prospects Who Will Be Future First Round Picks In The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has came and went, but it is never too early to take a look at who could be next in line to be potential top picks for the Cavaliers in a future NFL draft.

1. LB Kam Robinson

Yes, I know he is coming off a torn ACL, but before the injury, Robinson was one of the best linebackers in the ACC. In two of his final three games, he finished with at least 10 tackles. Robinson finished his junior campaign with 64 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. Robinson is one of the best tacklers you will find at the linebacker position. The way he is able to close space and make plays in the open field is second to none. Robinson finished with an impressive 82.2 tackling grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Robinson has one of his best games of the season against California, finishing with an 85.0 defensive grade. Robinson finished with six tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown and a half sack. The future is bright for Robinson, and if he can play at the level he was last season before the injury, he can hear his name called next April.

2. DE Fisher Camac

Camac has a lot of upside, and if he can put it together for a full season, he has a chance to be a high draft pick. In 2025, Camac finished with 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble. His numbers were practically identical to his career season in 2024. He graded really well by Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing with an 80.6 defensive grade. Camac was even better as a run defender, posting an 82.5 run defense grade. The next phase of his game is becoming a more consistent tackler and being able to dominate throughout the entirety of a game. Camac has all the capabilities to do so, and could certainly hear his name called with a monster season.

“I think he has a shot of being really good. He hasn't even reached the ceiling yet. That's the thing about him, the big thing for Fisher, he's got on paper he's exactly what the NFL scouts want. He's 6’6 6’7 about 265. Like I said, he has the look. He's just got a shot of being really good. I think if he's just, he has a few things like they all do to work on, but if we can just get him to play with more aggression, I think that's the big thing right now and use his length and play with confidence. I mean, it's in there. We're just trying to pull it out. Once we can pull that out of him and just get him going and playing, probably playing a little more power, a little more aggression, a little more anger. This is the D-line. I think he has a shot of being in conversation for an all-conference player, in my opinion,” said defensive ends coach Chris Slade.

3. DL Nnanna Anyanwu

An athletic freak at the edge rusher position for the Cavaliers. While this will be his first year with the program, he has already been impressing in spring practice and can easily dominate a game. Nnanna Anyanwu finished with a carer-high five sacks in 2025 with the UTSA Roadrunners. You now pair his production with the scheme and system that Virginia has and how they have developed the posiiotn in the last few years, and Anyanwu could become an all-conference player. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the Power 4 level, but if the spring is indication he should be just fine.

“Being transparent, the first thing was his personality, man. You just love his personality. He lights up a room. And I just remember in my one-on-one meeting with him and his family, you could tell that there's some depth and some substance to him to go along with his ability to light up any room that he's in. And then you look at his frame, those frames are very, very hard to find. That 6 '5", 240-to-250-pound guy, that can run. And so those were the things that drew me to him. And then so far, since he's been here, he's just been fun to get to know. And again, he's another one that's eager to learn, wants to be good, and he seems like he's a really, really good team guy,” said head coach Tony Elliot.