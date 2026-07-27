TILOCK: Why I’m buying into the Virginia football freshman class

Conversations about Virginia usually revolve around its litany of super seniors. This is a team broadly defined by its experience. However, the players short on veteran status should not be tossed aside. This freshman class has the talent to help the Cavaliers this season rather than simply waiting in the wings.

However, Virginia’s class was ranked No. 111 (composite) by 247Sports — the worst of any Power Four team. No member of the class was ranked as a top-90 player at their respective position by 247Sports.

These figures could age poorly.

Five in five, snaps in garbage time

More likely than not, most (if not all) of these freshmen would have redshirted this year. However, with the NCAA’s new five-in-five rule, all players will have five years to play five seasons. There is zero reason to redshirt any player. As a result, the rookie Cavaliers will probably all see the field at some point this season.

Some may look at Virginia’s status as an ACC contender and declare that playing time will be impossible for freshmen. However, the inverse may be true. If the Cavaliers are leading by several touchdowns against the likes of lowly Norfolk State and Delaware, the freshmen could all take the field as starters, and reserves (and their reserves) take a seat.

If Virginia ends up pummeling questionable teams like West Virginia, Florida State, Duke, Syracuse, North Carolina, or Virginia Tech, freshmen will earn more snaps.

The freshmen might be needed anyway

Outside of garbage time, the Cavaliers may need some young depth — particularly at linebacker. Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus, the clear starters, have both dealt with major injuries recently. If they miss time, Virginia only has Landon Danley as a reliable alternative to step in. Beyond Danley, the Cavaliers are down to Caleb Hardy (converted safety) and a slew of underclassmen.

A freshman linebacker like Derek Uran or Dallas Brannon could very well win the fifth linebacker spot — or contribute on special teams. Linebackers usually make ideal special teamers, and Virginia could opt to save their limited linebacking veterans for defense.

Linemen like Dylan Biehl or Bull Richardson could also contribute on special teams with the field goal units.

What if they play their way onto the field?

While Virginia is certainly experienced at all positions, there are still healthy snaps up for grabs. That is especially true at the wide receiver position — nothing is guaranteed for a group that is largely built on transfers and hopeful returners.

One of the Cavaliers’ top recruits, Dylan Cope, could take advantage of all the newness at the WR position. Cope is an athletic, toolsy receiver at 6-foot-3. He has a knack for making clutch plays in a rigorous Alabama high school league.

This spring, early-enrollee freshman WR Dylan Cope has, “made arguably more plays than anybody in our receiver room,” #UVa WR coach Adam Mims said on Wednesday.



More spring practice notes here: https://t.co/ObUZxW7IYa pic.twitter.com/bjO03CqfUX — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) April 1, 2026

If Cope continues to impress throughout fall camp, it would be difficult for Tony Elliott to keep him off the field for games on end. Plenty of freshman wideouts have seen the field over the past few years, and Cope could be one of them in 2026.

External expectations are extremely low

If the freshmen make essentially any positive impact, they will outperform their brutally low composite ranking. It would be a great shock to all within the program if there are 110 programs with a better 2026 class than Virginia. The biggest reason I am buying this class is that its ranking is shockingly low for a Power Four program that has been improving over the past few years.

These freshmen might not see the field against NC State, but some of them certainly will soon after during the Cavaliers’ game against Norfolk State. Perhaps one of them scores a touchdown, pancakes a defender or makes a big play defensively. Whatever the odds are, I’ll take them.