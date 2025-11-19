Tony Elliott Named A Semifinalist For Prestigious Coaching Award

Cavaliers Now

Jackson Caudell

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott runs off the field after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Tony Elliott is in the midst of leading a huge turnaround season for Virginia Football and for that, he is among 24 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. Elliott is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference coaches on the list.

Finalists will be announced on December 8th, and the winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the George Munger Coach of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maxwell Football Club will also be presenting its other national awards from high school through the professional ranks at the event.

In his fourth year at the helm, Elliott has Virginia ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cavaliers are 9-2 overall, their best record through 11 games since 2007, and atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings at 6-1. Prior to the season, Virginia had won nine or more games in a season eight times in the 136-year history of the program. Virginia became bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 after it won six of its first seven games.

Earlier this season Elliott was added to the Bobby Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch lists.

The Cavaliers will conclude its 2025 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 when they host Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium. Kick time and television designations for the finale will be announced after the conclusion of college football action this Saturday (Nov. 18).

Given how the season has gone, it would not be a surprise to see Elliott win the ACC Coach of the Year award for where he has the program in what has been a great season for UVA.

2025 George Munger Award Semifinalists

Kalen DeBoer Alabama

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Willie Fritz, Houston

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Bob Chesney, James Madison

Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State

Brian Newberry, Navy

Eric Morris, North Texas

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Sean Lewis, San Diego State

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Jon Sumrall, Tulane

Lincoln Riley, USC

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Tony Elliott, Virginia

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

