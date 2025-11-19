Tony Elliott Named A Semifinalist For Prestigious Coaching Award
Tony Elliott is in the midst of leading a huge turnaround season for Virginia Football and for that, he is among 24 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. Elliott is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference coaches on the list.
Finalists will be announced on December 8th, and the winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the George Munger Coach of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maxwell Football Club will also be presenting its other national awards from high school through the professional ranks at the event.
In his fourth year at the helm, Elliott has Virginia ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cavaliers are 9-2 overall, their best record through 11 games since 2007, and atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings at 6-1. Prior to the season, Virginia had won nine or more games in a season eight times in the 136-year history of the program. Virginia became bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 after it won six of its first seven games.
Earlier this season Elliott was added to the Bobby Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch lists.
The Cavaliers will conclude its 2025 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 when they host Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium. Kick time and television designations for the finale will be announced after the conclusion of college football action this Saturday (Nov. 18).
Given how the season has gone, it would not be a surprise to see Elliott win the ACC Coach of the Year award for where he has the program in what has been a great season for UVA.
2025 George Munger Award Semifinalists
Kalen DeBoer Alabama
Kalani Sitake, BYU
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Brent Key, Georgia Tech
Willie Fritz, Houston
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Bob Chesney, James Madison
Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State
Brian Newberry, Navy
Eric Morris, North Texas
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Dan Lanning, Oregon
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Sean Lewis, San Diego State
Mike Elko, Texas A&M
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Jon Sumrall, Tulane
Lincoln Riley, USC
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Tony Elliott, Virginia
Jake Dickert, Wake Forest