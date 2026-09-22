Tony Elliott Shares Injury Update On Left Guard Noah Josey

Virginia left Charlotte for the second time in the last nine months, stunned. In both last year's ACC Championship and last weekend's game against West Virginia, UVA was favored to come out on top, but they have dropped both contests.

One big reason that Virginia was not able to defeat the Mountaineers was the absence of left guard Noah Josey. Josey played 20 snaps against WVU, but left with an ankle injury and did not return. The good news for Virginia fans is that it does not appear that Josey's injury was super serious, and head coach Tony Elliott shared an update on him today:

"He was out at practice yesterday, moving around. He'll work back in today, so hopeful for this weekend," said Elliott. "Don't believe it's as severe, but he wasn't able to finish in the game."

Good news

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott speaks to the media after the game with the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While UVA might not need Josey to beat Delaware, it would be good to have him back and healthy for their road trip next Saturday against Florida State.

The dropoff for the Cavaliers offense when Josey went out was pretty clear. In his 20 snaps, Josey still finished as one of the highest-graded players for the Cavaliers on Pro Football Focus, earning a 65.6 overall grade, including a 78.5 pass-blocking grade. After he exited and was replaced by Ben York, the offense did not produce as much and stalled out, not to mention they gave up three sacks. York played 55 snaps after Josey went down with his injury and finished with a 55.7 overall grade at PFF. It was not all York's fault to be clear, but the offensive line did not seem as cohesive when Josey went down.

With no disrespect to Delaware, who is a solid G6 team, Virginia should be able to bounce back and get a win on Saturday in Charlottesville. For them to do that, they are not only going to have to play better along the offensive line, but this passing game is going to have to show some consistency as well.

Even during the first two wins of the season, there were questions about Beau Pribula and this passing game, and if UVA had any real weapons at receiver. Those questions won't be quelled with a win over the Blue Hens, but they have to be fixed before the Cavaliers get into ACC play.

Last Saturday was a wake up call for UVA, but the good news is that it sounds like one of their most important players is not going to be out for long.