Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Four Game vs Delaware

For the first time since early last December, Virginia football is tasked with rebounding from a loss. The Cavaliers were bested 38-27 by West Virginia in a game they were favored to win by roughly 10 points.

On its own, the loss is damaging to Virginia’s resume. But that might not be the most notable loss the Cavaliers have experienced this past week. Star guard Noah Josey suffered an injury in the first half — and Virginia will also be missing defensive tackle Jason Hammond for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday, the Cavaliers released their week four depth chart. However, the official depth chart does not reflect the starting lineup perfectly. For example, John Rogers and Corey Costner have each started a game despite being listed as backups. Additionally, Hammond was still listed as the starter last week even though he did not suit up.

According to the depth chart, here are Virginia's starting lineup this week:

QB Beau Pribula

RB Jekail Middlebrook

WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman

WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney

WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson

TE Dakota Twitty

LT McKale Boley

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT Monroe Mills

DE Fisher Camac

DT Jason Hammond

NT Anthony Britton

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

SPUR Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard

S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter

Top backups

QB Eli Holstein

RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X) Isaiah Robinson

WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah

WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin

TE Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT Ben York

LG Cole Surber

C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG Dane Wlekinski

RT Jon Adair

DE Nnanna Anyanwu

DT Sichan John

NT Darrion Henry-Young

BANDIT Devon Baxter

LB (MIKE) Landon Danley

LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy

SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

CB (Left) Jam Jackson

CB (Right) Justin Ross

FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS Montino Williams

This is the same two-deep depth chart from last week. However, while this is the two-deep Virginia presented to the media, there will certainly be several other players involved in big roles — especially if the Cavaliers build up a multi-touchdown lead. Playing time is also up for grabs with Hammond 100% out, and other players dealing with injuries as well.

After a loss, there will likely be an ongoing competition for snaps. That is especially likely because over a third of the players on these lists were graded as below average last week by Pro Football Focus.

Saturday, Virginia will aim for a major rebound against Delaware.