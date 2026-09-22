Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Four Game vs Delaware
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For the first time since early last December, Virginia football is tasked with rebounding from a loss. The Cavaliers were bested 38-27 by West Virginia in a game they were favored to win by roughly 10 points.
On its own, the loss is damaging to Virginia’s resume. But that might not be the most notable loss the Cavaliers have experienced this past week. Star guard Noah Josey suffered an injury in the first half — and Virginia will also be missing defensive tackle Jason Hammond for the foreseeable future.
Tuesday, the Cavaliers released their week four depth chart. However, the official depth chart does not reflect the starting lineup perfectly. For example, John Rogers and Corey Costner have each started a game despite being listed as backups. Additionally, Hammond was still listed as the starter last week even though he did not suit up.
According to the depth chart, here are Virginia's starting lineup this week:
- QB Beau Pribula
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
- WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman
- WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney
- WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson
- TE Dakota Twitty
- LT McKale Boley
- LG Noah Josey
- C Drake Metcalf
- RG Makilan Thomas
- RT Monroe Mills
- DE Fisher Camac
- DT Jason Hammond
- NT Anthony Britton
- BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
- LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus
- SPUR Donavon Platt
- CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard
- S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter
Top backups
- QB Eli Holstein
- RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
- WR (X) Isaiah Robinson
- WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah
- WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin
- TE Connor Cox or John Rogers
- LT Ben York
- LG Cole Surber
- C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
- RG Dane Wlekinski
- RT Jon Adair
- DE Nnanna Anyanwu
- DT Sichan John
- NT Darrion Henry-Young
- BANDIT Devon Baxter
- LB (MIKE) Landon Danley
- LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy
- SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
- CB (Left) Jam Jackson
- CB (Right) Justin Ross
- FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
- SS Montino Williams
This is the same two-deep depth chart from last week. However, while this is the two-deep Virginia presented to the media, there will certainly be several other players involved in big roles — especially if the Cavaliers build up a multi-touchdown lead. Playing time is also up for grabs with Hammond 100% out, and other players dealing with injuries as well.
After a loss, there will likely be an ongoing competition for snaps. That is especially likely because over a third of the players on these lists were graded as below average last week by Pro Football Focus.
Saturday, Virginia will aim for a major rebound against Delaware.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock