Top Three Upcoming ACC Games Virginia Fans Should Pay Close Attention To
Virginia just clinched an unforeseen victory over Florida State on Friday night, leaving the program in high spirits as they prepare to enter their next matchup on Saturday against Louisville, another tough competitor. With such a major win in their pocket, the Cavaliers could be a serious ACC title contender, but only if they can continue making steady progress. At this time, Virginia is running with a 4-1 overall record and 2-0 in conference play. The program has done a remarkable job of turning things around this year, and they seem to be playing with a new sense of confidence, which became clear when they took on the Seminoles.
Before welcoming Florida State to Scott Stadium, Tony Elliott was well-versed in what FSU would bring to the table. Moving forward, it remains incredibly important for UVA to know exactly what they're going up against prior to each game, and part of that process involves studying other programs. This involves preparing for their strengths, taking advantage of their weaknesses, and becoming familiar with which players are likely to be their most trying opponents.
It's never too early to start looking ahead at what's to come in terms of competition, so here are three upcoming ACC games that every Virginia fan should pay close attention to:
1. Clemson vs. UNC (Oct. 4)
UVA fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at what the Cavaliers will be up against on Oct. 25 when they face North Carolina. On Saturday, UNC will play Clemson, which will allow the Cavaliers and fans to see just how good (or bad) North Carolina is. The Tigers are equipped with some talent on offense but they are struggling. How UNC matches up against this hemorrhaging program could show exactly where UNC is, as well. If North Carolina fares well against Clemson, it will become clear that UVA's offense will have more of a test later in the month when the programs face each other.
2. Duke vs. California (Oct. 4)
This late night game will be yet another chance for UVA fans to scope out their upcoming competition. On Nov. 1, Virginia will be going head-to-head against California, who currently owns an overall record of 3-1, while their contest against Duke will take place two weeks later on Nov. 15. Considering the Blue Devils' latest blowout victory against Syracuse University, a close eye will need to be kept on their program, as their offense controlled the game almost entirely. Duke is a solid contender in the ACC, and they can often be overlooked, but they are very likely to put up a fight against the Cavaliers.
3. California vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 24)
After getting a glimpse into California's ability on the field in early October, UVA fans will have another opportunity to get to know the Golden Bears while they face Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers will be playing the Hokies on Nov. 29 in hopes of making a statement after their last matchup in 2024 ended in a brutal 37-17 loss.
Will this be the year of resurgence for UVA?