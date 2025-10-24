Under the Radar UVA Players Who Could Make a Big Impact vs North Carolina
The Virginia Cavaliers' week nine matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels is approaching quickly — now is the time for Tony Elliott's players to hunker down and prepare for what could be a grueling contest. With the Tar Heels being one of UVA's top rivals, this is not a game that fans will want to miss out on.
Throughout the 2025 campaign thus far, several of Virginia's players have become notable names associated with the program, namely wide receiver Cam Ross, quarterback Chandler Morris and linebacker Kam Robinson. While many of the other players have been contributing a significant amount to the program's success this year, their names haven't been circulating as much.
Here are some of the top Cavaliers who tend to be overshadowed by the more prominent stars.
James Jackson
As a senior linebacker, James Jackson has been one of the backbones within UVA's football program over the years. In fact, the last time the Cavaliers played in Chapel Hill, Jackson had an interception that resulted in Virginia clinching the victory over the Tar Heels. Will this be another opportunity for Jackson to secure a last-minute victory for his team?
Jahmal Edrine
Senior wide receiver Jahmal Edrine is likely going to have his time to shine this weekend with Cam Ross being out of commission. In his absence, Edrine will need to step up, and UVA fans are hoping that he will be able to perform at a high level to help maintain their hot streak.
As Elliott stated during his week eight media appearance, "It was good to see him [Edrine] go up and play above the rim, which I knew he was capable of. He was putting himself in position to be able to make plays and I think he's just going to continue to improve and so it was good to see him and that's the thing, you never know what's going to be available or what the defense is going to give you just have to take it and so that's why all of them have to be ready to go and then they have to be ready at any play throughout the course of the game, because you never know which play it's going to be that's going to make the big difference in the game."
Hunter Osborne
Defensive lineman Hunter Osborne is certainly one of the many players who tend to fly under the radar, but he could have a major impact on how the game plays out. When Elliott brought Osborne on board, he had a clear vision for him, and he has made it apparent that his vision has not changed.
So far this season, his most successful game was on Sept. 20 when UVA walked away with a 48-20 victory, with some of that success being attributed to Osborne's four tackles that he recorded. Will this be another game in which Oborne shines?
During week eight, Elliott reflected on Osborne's recruitment and his vision for the star junior:
"... We know what it looks like, right? We know what it looks like. And I came here to build something similar to what we're used to. And I need you, right? I need you to help me. Because it's one thing when I paint the vision and I say it, but when I got guys in the locker room that have lived it, that understand it, that can reinforce it, that's how we can do it. And then he can be, you know, a pivotal piece in helping propel, you know, this program going forward."