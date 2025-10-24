Under the Radar UVA Players Who Could Make a Big Impact vs North Carolina

The last time #UVa played in Chapel Hill, LB James Jackson’s interception in the final minute secured an upset win for the Hoos.



This time around, the No. 16 Cavaliers are no underdog heading to UNC for the 130th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.https://t.co/RyZFZQrlyX pic.twitter.com/iMfqh1T7fg