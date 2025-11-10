Updated ACC Championship Odds After A Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
After a chaotic weekend in the ACC, the odds have been updated for the teams in the conference. Currently, there are five teams that have one loss in the conference. Those teams include Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, SMU, and Duke.
According to ESPN Bet, Georgia Tech is the favorite with +200 odds to win the conference. Virginia is at +700 odds. The Cavaliers sit behind Duke, SMU, and Pittsburgh. ESPN Insights also updated its chances to make the ACC Championship. Despite the loss last weekend, Virginia has the third-best odds to make the conference title game at 48.5%. They sit just behind Georgia Tech and Duke.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia's odds are a little bit worse with +800 odds to win the conference. They sit behind the aforementioned teams in the odds of winning the conference.
There is a lot that has to be sorted out in the final three weeks of the regular season. The Yellow Jackets will host Duke on November 22nd in a pivotal contest between two title hopefuls. Next week, Pittsburgh will host the Miami Hurricanes to conclude the regular season. The Hurricanes have two losses in the ACC to SMU and Louisville, who own the tiebreakers over them. The Cardinals were in the driver's seat before falling at home to California in a 29-26 defeat and suffered their second loss of the season. SMU's lone loss in conference play came at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who have shown they can be a dangerous team. Duke fell at home to Georgia Tech in a game in which they struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone and had their fair share of turnovers.
Georgia Tech fell to NC State a few weeks ago in its first of the season in a 48-36 loss in primetime. It is chaotic to say the least.
The Cavaliers were undefeated in conference play and started 5-0 for the first time in program history before falling to Wake Forest in a 16-9 defeat at home in front of 50,000+ fans. This weekend will present an opportunity to get a critical tiebreaker and move to 6-1 in conference play with one game left. Virginia will conclude its season against rival Virginia Tech at home. A matchup they have struggled with, winning just one of the past 20 outings against their in-state rival.
Look for Virginia to lean on its really good defense to try to slow down Duke this upcoming weekend. It is a big game on Saturday with a lot on the line for the Cavaliers. The defense will have to carry the day and slow down the defense.
“They responded to some field position challenges by holding them to field goals; they got off the field in some situations. I think when they stop, them down inside the goal line on fourth down. So we stopped them with a goal-line stand. So they, man, they did their part to kind of, kind of keep us within, within striking range and unfortunately, we didn't play complementary football to be able to put enough points up to win,” said Elliot.
More Virginia Football News:
•No. 20 Virginia Opens As A Near Touchdown Underdog In Week 12 Matchup vs Duke
•Virginia Falls Eight Spots In The Latest AP Poll Rankings
•The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Virginia's 16-9 Loss vs Wake Forest
•PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Loss To Wake Forest