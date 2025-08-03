UVA Football: Five Incoming Freshmen to Watch in 2025
The Hoos welcomed 22 new high school recruits into Charlottesville this cycle, six of whom joined the Hoos back in January. Last fall, standout freshmen included wide receiver Kam Courtney, safety Ethan Minter, lineman Ben York, and defensive end Billy Koudelka. Here's our attempt at projecting the breakout freshman this fall:
Wide Receiver Josiah Abdullah
Abdullah was one of the early enrollees and made his presence felt in the spring game in April as he led both teams with 92 all-purpose yards and finished with three receptions on five targets for 47 yards. In the fourth quarter, Abdullah rattled off a 45-yard kick return, quickly asserting himself as a valued member of the Virginia special teams unit alongside JMU transfer Cam Ross. Despite a crowded wide receiver room, expect Abdullah to find a way onto the field and contribute this fall for the Cavaliers in any way he can. During his recruiting, Abdullah received offers from top programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M, but chose the Hoos.
Defensive Lineman Sichan John
"He's physically the most gifted first-year defensive lineman we've taken since we've been here. He has a chance to be a special player," said Defensive Tackles Coach Kevin Downing about Sichan John.
Standing at 6'3, 322 pounds, despite being amongst a defensive line unit that has become a crowded room led by Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, Hunter Osborne, Anthony Britton, and Jacob Holmes, John has the potential to see the field in 2025. John played his final two years of high school at Hebron Christian Academy and helped his squad reach the GHSA Private State Football Championship Final Four for the first time in school history. Now on grounds, and with the spring camp giving him a taste of collegiate football, look for John on the field, rotating in at points throughout the season.
Safety Corey Costner
Another early enrollee, after the spring game, we had Costner listed as Antonio Clary's backup before the Cavaliers brought in two safety transfers to crowd the room in Christian Charles (Tennessee) and Da'Marcus Crosby (New Mexico State). Costner recorded 11 interceptions in high school and showed promise this spring on grounds.
Safety Lukas Sanker
Another safety, Lukas Sanker, arrives on the grounds looking to make a name for himself after his older brother Jonas left Virginia as a two-time first-team All-ACC safety. Sanker flipped his commitment from Harvard to Virginia back in May.
"He's just like his brother, great athleticism, great energy, and is gonna be a great leader for us," said Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski.
Cornerback Josiah Persinger
A Virginia native, Josiah Persinger arrives in Charlottesville as a promising cornerback who has the talent to see the field at some point this fall despite a crowded cornerback room. Persinger was rated as a four-star prospect, the 12th best prospect in Virginia, and the highest in-state recruit the Cavaliers bring in this cycle, according to 247Sports. Look out for Persinger to slowly climb the depth chart over the course of the season as he adjusts to collegiate play.
In the season opener against Coastal Carolina, expect Coach Tony Elliott to rotate a ton of reserves, including the names above, as the Cavaliers should have no problem with an opponent they blew out 43-24 on the road a season ago.