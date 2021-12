Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

Live updates on the status of every UVA football player in the transfer portal

Several Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal and are deciding the future of their college football careers. This page will be updated as each UVA football player in the transfer portal announces his decision.

Player Position Class Status Joshua Rawlings TE RS Freshman Returning to Virginia Olasunkonmi Agunloye DL RS Freshman Returning to Virginia Olusegun Oluwatimi C Senior Transferring to Michigan Noah Taylor LB Senior Transferring to North Carolina Bobby Haskins OT Senior Transferring to USC Joe Bisssinger OG Junior Transferring to SMU Ira Armstead QB RS Freshman Transferring to Eastern Illinois Josh Hayes CB Graduate Transferring to Kansas State Ryan Swoboda OT Senior Transfer Portal Aaron Faumui DT Junior Transfer Portal Nusi Malani DL Sophomore Transfer Portal Jacob Rodriguez QB Freshman Transfer Portal Jordan Redmond NT Junior Transfer Portal Joseph White DB Junior Transfer Portal Jaylon Baker WR Junior Transfer Portal Jesiah Davis WR Freshman Transfer Portal Jairus Satiu LB Sophomore Transfer Portal Tenyeh Dixon DB Sophomore Transfer Portal Micah Mariteragi OT Transfer Portal Kariem Al Soufi OG Sophomore Transfer Portal

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan

Marques Hagans, Clint Sintim, and Garett Tujague Retained on Tony Elliott's UVA Football Coaching Staff

UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU

UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC