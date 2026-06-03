Virginia beats 11 Power Four programs for in-state safety in 2027 class

Tuesday, Virginia football secured a commitment from safety Zayvon “Ziggy” Miller, ranked as the 84th best safety in the 2027 high school class according to 247Sports. Coach Tony Elliott and company beat out seven other ACC programs for a coveted defensive back.

Miller’s top four interests included the Cavaliers, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Louisville. He also received offers from Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Syracuse, South Carolina, Pitt, Boston College and Florida State.

Hailing from the Richmond area, Miller will stay home instead of venturing elsewhere. He committed prior to an upcoming visit set for Friday. Miller had previously visited in March, when he told Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos247 that Virginia stood “very high” on his list.

The Cavalier safety room will look very different by the time Miller gets to Grounds — all of Virginia’s key safeties will have exhausted eligibility by then, unless you consider the SPUR position to be a safety rather than its own position like a nickelback or hybrid linebacker. At the SPUR spot, rising sophomore Corey Costner could have a starting role firmly secured well before the 2028 season.

If Miller slots into a traditional free safety or strong safety role, he could be an impact player as early as his 2028 freshman campaign with the Cavaliers. Miller checks in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds — a solid fit at the free safety spot, as seen in his highlights . Miller is speedy, rangy, and tracks the ball all across the field. He also possesses quality closing speed, which helps him as a tackler and as a cleanup man when his cornerbacks get beat.

In defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s scheme, Miller could be an option as Ethan Minter’s successor — patrolling deep downfield and keeping offenses in front of him. Miller’s physical traits also enable him to play more of an Antonio Clary role as a coverage safety, or terrorize the middle of the field when quarterbacks test him.

Under Elliott, Virginia has often featured veteran safeties — including supplements from the transfer portal. The exception had been Minter, another native of the Richmond area. With Miller, a new homegrown in-state talent is ready to be developed by Rudzinski and his assistants.

After Miller's commitment, Virginia's class now ranks No. 58 in the country and No. 15 in the ACC. The Cavaliers will look to continue building out their 2027 class as the summer goes on.