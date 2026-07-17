Virginia football defensive depth chart projection: Pre-fall camp edition

In 2025, Virginia had the ACC’s second-best scoring defense. It was a unit led by experienced transfers as well as homegrown talents throughout each level of the defense. That same formula applies to the 2026 squad, as it attempts to replicate an elite defense from last season.

The defensive depth is challenging to forecast ahead of fall camp — but as of mid-July, there are a few frontrunners to earn the top reserve roles at each position.

Defensive end

Starter: Fisher Camac

Backups: Ezekiel Larry and Justin Townsend

Camac is back for year two at Virginia. He is now the leading man off the edge. The battle behind him is between Larry and Townsend — Larry might have the advantage based on his physical fit in the Cavaliers’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme. Both Larry and Townsend have produced top-tier statistics, albeit in Ivy League play.

Defensive tackles

Starters: Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton

Backups: Jonathan Allen, Sichan John, Darrion Henry-Young, and Kervins Choute

Hammond and Britton appear to be the top starters — but as is familiar with other position groups, expect the interior defensive linemen to rotate frequently. Last season, at least five defensive tackles saw the field consistently for Virginia.

BANDIT

Starter: Matthew Fobbs-White

Backups: Nnanna Anyanwu and Devon Baxter

Based on the spring game, Fobbs-White looks like the clear frontrunner to earn the final starting spot on the defensive line. Virginia also has some talented options in Anyanwu — the best contender to fill the Daniel Rickert role — and Baxter, a former Michigan Wolverine. This group could surprise and be one of the ACC's better units.

Linebacker

Starters: Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

Backup: Landon Danley

Robinson and Marcellus are one of the best linebacking duos in the ACC — and Tony Elliott recently revealed that the former is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL. The depth, however, is far from solidified behind the reliable Danley. A young underclassman will have to step up during fall camp and prove worthy of being on the opening depth chart.

Cornerback

Starters: Donavon Platt and Omillio Agard

Backups: Jacobie Henderson, Jam Jackson, Josiah Persinger, and Patrick Campbell

Cornerback will be one of the most competitive battles in fall camp. Virginia could opt for a mix of experience and athleticism — which aligns with the pairs of Platt and Agard, Henderson and Jackson and then Persinger with Campbell. All six should see the field often. In particular, Persinger impressed as a freshman and Henderson has the most Power Four experience from his time with Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Strong safety

Starter: Ethan Minter

Backup: Christian Ellis

Minter returns as a starter for his junior campaign in Charlottesville. The Cavalier who could be the next man up is Ellis, a former Hokie. Ellis is not ultra-experienced in terms of starting time, but he is a veteran player who could earn his way onto the field.

Free safety

Starter: Brandyn Hillman

Backup: Jalen McNair

Hillman was brought in from Michigan to be the starter. Behind him, McNair is a reliable tackler who can make plays in the passing game as well. McNair is a sturdy and experienced player that will probably cycle in often. Fun fact — he was teammates with Mitchell Melton in high school.

SPUR: S1 Corey Costner, S2 Ja’Maric Morris

Starter: Corey Costner

Backup: Ja'Maric Morris

Costner should be a rare underclassman starter on this veteran defense. However, Morris was an acquisition Virginia was thrilled to get in the transfer portal last offseason. He might see most of his time at SPUR given the logjam at cornerback and the other safety spots.

Throughout each position group, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s main point of concern will not be about who makes plays. There are dozens of proven Cavaliers who can change a game on their own. Instead, the puzzle-solving will be about who gets to make plays and be on the field.