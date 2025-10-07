Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Defensive Line
Virginia's defense played the hero against Louisville this past week after UVA's offense hit a bit of a wall compared to earlier weeks. The Cavaliers' defense has done its job shutting down ACC offenses enough to pull out valuable enough wins for the program to earn the 19th ranking in the country. Virginia's defensive line has some huge dudes who establish the first line of defense for the Hoo's.
Let's take a look at how the Virginia defensive front has been moving the line of scrimmage this season.
Jason Hammond
6 Solo, 12 Total, 2 Sack, FF
Jason Hammond starts at the defensive tackle position in his third season with UVA. Hammond has already recorded career-highs in total tackles and sacks through six weeks of the season. The Florida native also recorded his first forced fumble in his college career. Hammond's standout performance this year came against Stanford, where he recorded a sack, forced a fumble, and finished with five total tackles in the 48-20 Virginia win.
Fisher Camac
7 Solo, 16 Total, 0.5 Sack
FIsher Camac has made his mark on this defense in his first year with the Hoo's. Camac came over from UNLV after two seasons with the Rebels, where he was voted Third Team All-Mountain West in 2024. Last season, the Arizona native led UNLV in sacks (7.5) and was second in tackles-for-loss (15). Camac is looking to have another productive year as a run stuffer, this time for the Cavalier's as a senior.
Cazeem Moore
4 Solo, 10 Total, 1 Sack
Cazeem Moore came over to UVA this offseason from Elon University in the CAA. Moore came into Charlottesville after receiving Second Team All-ACC honors last season after recording 51 total tackles and six sacks in 12 starts for the Phoenix. Moore was rated a three-star recruit and ranked the 57th best edge rusher in the transfer portal.
Jahmeer Carter
1 Solo, 14 Total
Jahmeer Carter is one of the anchors of this UVA defense. His veteran presence and sheer size on the Virginia defensive line has been a staple for years. Carter is now in his sixth season with Virginia, joining the program two years before head coach Tony Elliott. The Baltimore native has a recorded over 145 tackles in his long, successful career.
Anthony Britton
4 Solo, 12 Total
Anthony Britton came into 2025 after winning the team's Most Improve Defensive Player award at the send of last season. In 12 games last season, Britton made 38 total tackles, putting him in the top-12 on Virginia's defense. That came after he played in just four games his freshman year. Britton looks to to another step in the right direction this year as the back-up nose tackle for the Hoo's.
Jacob Holmes
2 Solo, 9 Total, 1 Sack
Jacob Holmes is six weeks into his first year with the Hoo's after spending three seasons with Fresno State. In his two final seasons with the Bulldogs, Holmes saw a bump in both his tackle and sack numbers. After leading Fresno State in tackles-for-loss (7.5), Holmes entered the portal and chose UVA. Holmes now fills a reserve spot behind Jason Hammond, where he adds a valuable leadership presence as a senior.
Billy Koudelka
1 Solo, 4 Total, 1 Sack
Billy Koudelka is still just a sophomore, making him the youngest member of this defensive line group this season. Koudelka appeared in three games last season as a walk-on. He put together his best showing in a loss to SMU, recording two tackles, a sack, and forcing a fumble. The Virginia native has great size for the defensive line at a towering 6'8".
Hunter Osborne
3 Solo, 10 Total, 1 Sack
Hunter Osborne is another transfer in this position group. Osborne has not received a ton of reps after transferring from Alabama after his redshirt freshman year. According to 247Sports, the Alabama native was ranked the 40th-best defensive lineman transfer in this year's class. His stock had taken a bit of a tumble after enrolling in Alabama as the 21st-ranked defensive line prospect.
Grade: B-