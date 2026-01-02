Virginia Cavaliers Quarterback Heads to the Transfer Portal

The Virginia Cavaliers are already facing uncertainty regarding their quarterback position in 2026. Not only is the eligibility status of starter Chandler Morris still up in the air, but now, Grady Brosterhous is making his way out the door by entering the transfer portal. The portal opened today, and things are already heating up.

Once it became known that Morris may not receive another year of eligibility — although Elliott and his players remain hopeful — it was obvious that this would be the most important position for the program to address. Without a reliable signal caller, a college football program is doomed. With another quarterback fading away from UVA, Elliott has some work to do.

Grady Brosterhous To Enter Transfer Portal

One of today's most notable announcements involves senior Grady Brosterhous, who is now entering the portal in hopes of finding a new home to play out his collegiate career. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback is likely seeking out more opportunity and playing time. Having been overshadowed by star players such as Morris this season due to an injury. However, 2026 could be a massive comeback season for him, but perhaps with a different program.

As Elliott described in his postgame press conference after defeating North Carolina 17-16:



"You know, I think really we lost the Grady bunch. We had a really good thing going last year with Grady Brosterhous, who was one of our additional quarterbacks who could go under center and do the quarterback sneak. I mean, you're not going to ask Chandler to go under center and do a quarterback sneak like you would Grady. So that kind of inspired it. So we got to be creative and good football coaches, which you know we have in our building, are going to find ways to continue to be good at something..."

With the portal having just opened, there is bound to be more movement on the horizon. Virginia left quite an impression on the college football world this season, and a rather unexpected one, at that. In an effort to reach the same level of potential and success next year, Elliott must work his way through the transfer portal accordingly, filling in each gap on the field. With Brosterhous now heading out, there's yet another spot that needs to be filled, but it can't just be any player — the ability to consistently produce is imperative for the Cavaliers.

