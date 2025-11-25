Cavaliers Now

Virginia Cavaliers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Virginia Tech

What does UVA's depth chart look like for its upcoming matchup against Virginia Tech?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

This weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers will be entering their final matchup of the regular season. They will be taking on Virginia Tech, with high hopes of finally clinching a spot in the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers are in a solid position ahead of the thrilling game; the odds remain in their favor.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, UVA is currently a 9.5-point favorite to win the game over the Hokies, with the over/under set at 52.5. ESPN's FPI continues to show UVA having an 80.1% chance of coming out on top. To the naked eye, it looks like UVA will have this in the bag, but only time will tell how the game will unfold.

With the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup just days away, UVA officially released their depth chart for this weekend. Here's how things are looking.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

X

Jahmal Edrine

Dillon Newton-Short

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

TE

Sage Ennis

John Rogers

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

TB

J'Mari Taylor

Harrison Waylee or Xay Davis

SLOT

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

Z

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley or Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner

Caleb Hardy

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles or Antonion Clary

SS

Devil Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

Jayden Thomas

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Kam Robinson Sidelined for the Rest of the Season

A football player in a white jersey wearing a white headband while looking at the camera
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports, junior linebacker Kam Robinson will be out for the rest of the season. During his latest matchup against Duke, he suffered a brutal injury, tearing his ACL. As a result, Robinson is now sidelined.

After the game, head coach Tony Elliott discussed Robinson's injury, which was initially thought to be clean. As he explained during his postgame media appearance:

"Yeah, I mean, one, his status-wise, he came back in for one play. The initial thought was that after they went and did a scan, they went and got an X-ray, and everything was clean. Thought it was maybe a bruise to the nerve, and then he tried to go back in and wasn't able to play full speed. So, shut him down. Then Landon, I think, went out and led us in tackles, filling in for him, and, you know, Landon played what started three games for us, right? So depth-wise, it just goes to show, and then the belief that the next man just has to be ready. And I think it's also a credit to the rotation we've been able to establish throughout the course of these last several weeks of being able to play both Landon and Marcellus and bring James and Kam off the field to catch their breath and not miss a beat."

Losing Robinson is far from ideal with one of the Cavaliers' most important matchups right around the corner. UVA will need to step up and fill in the gaps if it wants to stay in the ACC race.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Home/Football