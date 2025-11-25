Virginia Cavaliers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Virginia Tech
This weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers will be entering their final matchup of the regular season. They will be taking on Virginia Tech, with high hopes of finally clinching a spot in the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers are in a solid position ahead of the thrilling game; the odds remain in their favor.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, UVA is currently a 9.5-point favorite to win the game over the Hokies, with the over/under set at 52.5. ESPN's FPI continues to show UVA having an 80.1% chance of coming out on top. To the naked eye, it looks like UVA will have this in the bag, but only time will tell how the game will unfold.
With the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup just days away, UVA officially released their depth chart for this weekend. Here's how things are looking.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
X
Jahmal Edrine
Dillon Newton-Short
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
TB
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee or Xay Davis
SLOT
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
Z
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles or Antonion Clary
SS
Devil Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Jayden Thomas
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Kam Robinson Sidelined for the Rest of the Season
Per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports, junior linebacker Kam Robinson will be out for the rest of the season. During his latest matchup against Duke, he suffered a brutal injury, tearing his ACL. As a result, Robinson is now sidelined.
After the game, head coach Tony Elliott discussed Robinson's injury, which was initially thought to be clean. As he explained during his postgame media appearance:
"Yeah, I mean, one, his status-wise, he came back in for one play. The initial thought was that after they went and did a scan, they went and got an X-ray, and everything was clean. Thought it was maybe a bruise to the nerve, and then he tried to go back in and wasn't able to play full speed. So, shut him down. Then Landon, I think, went out and led us in tackles, filling in for him, and, you know, Landon played what started three games for us, right? So depth-wise, it just goes to show, and then the belief that the next man just has to be ready. And I think it's also a credit to the rotation we've been able to establish throughout the course of these last several weeks of being able to play both Landon and Marcellus and bring James and Kam off the field to catch their breath and not miss a beat."
Losing Robinson is far from ideal with one of the Cavaliers' most important matchups right around the corner. UVA will need to step up and fill in the gaps if it wants to stay in the ACC race.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.