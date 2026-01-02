Virginia LB Maddox Marcellus Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Virginia received bad news as the transfer portal has officially opened. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus is set to enter the transfer portal.

Marcellus began his career with Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Virginia in last year’s portal cycle.

Marcellus had a stellar season for the Cavaliers, finishing with 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a pass defensed. He was key in stepping up for Kam Robinson, who tore his ACL and was one of the best linebackers in the conference. Marcellus would come in for him and played at a high level, especially against Virginia’s rival, Virginia Tech, which was his best game of the year. Marcellus finished with nine tackles, an interception, and a half sack. In that game, he was everywhere on the field and was a constant playmaker for the Cavaliers.

Don’t just take my word for it on the type of season Marcellus had. The numbers also back it up.

Marcellus had his best defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) in his career in 2025. He finished with a 76.0 defensive grade. He also had a 74.7 coverage grade, 72.0 run defense grade, and a 68.7 tackling grade on 334 total snaps. He also had 12 QB hurries and 11 pressures. To put it simply, he was disruptive. He knew what he was doing and was a player that the Cavaliers could hang their hat on.

Why is it a tough loss?

Marcellus was one of the Cavaliers better defensive players. He provided them much-needed depth at the linebacker position, and when injuries happened, he played like a starting caliber player. His instincts, attention to detail, and knack for making plays made him a special player. When you have that, you can make a difference and an impact on teams. Marcellus did just that and was a reliable player for the Hoos. His head coach, Tony Elliot, talked about his play this season and specifically against Virginia Tech.

“That's awesome. I pointed that out in the locker room cuz at his previous institution, he was a starter. He hadn't started a game this year, up until now had been in a kind of a backup role where he was rotating and to fill in on this stage and to lead us with I think nine tackles, a half a sack and an interception just shows the type of young men that we have in that locker room. And I texted Kam before the game, and I told him the boys are ready and we won't go get this one for him,” said Elliot.

“All the guys know that without Kam Robinson, you know, we're not in this position. And so I'm pretty sure that Maddox was motivated for his teammate and for the rest of his teammates. And there, he was really excited for his opportunity. And that's what you tell guys. All you can ask for is an opportunity, and you just got to be prepared and ready. And so just super proud of him and um playing, you know he got banged up there was down on the ground with his shoulder, and went to the sideline, you know, got a quick drink of water and was ready to finish. So so super proud of him."

Virginia will have to be active in the portal and bring in linebackers after the loss of Marcellus.



