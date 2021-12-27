Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan
    UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan

    The Rimington Trophy finalist will play for the Wolverines in 2022
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Virginia senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi is transferring to Michigan, he announced in a social media post on Monday. 

    Oluwatimi played in 36 games in three seasons at the center position for Virginia. Oluwatimi was named one of three finalists for the 2021 Rimington Trophy, presented to the best center in college football. He became the first center at Virginia to be named a finalist for the award. Oluwatimi was also named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2021.

    Oluwatimi is the fourth Cavalier in the transfer portal to commit to another program since the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, joining offensive linemen Bobby Haskins (USC) and Joe Bissinger (SMU) and linebacker Noah Taylor (UNC). 

