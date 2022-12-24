Skip to main content
Virginia Currently Ranked 4th in the ACC in Transfer Portal Rankings

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

UVA ranks 23rd overall and 4th among ACC teams in the transfer portal rankings
  Author:
  Publish date:

Virginia signed four players from the transfer portal on national signing day on Wednesday. In the 247Sports transfer portal recruiting rankings, Virginia is ranked 23rd overall and 4th in the ACC, trailing only Georgia Tech, Miami, and Florida State. 

247Sports 2023 Transfer Football Team Rankings

  1. Michigan
  2. Florida State
  3. UCLA
  4. USC
  5. Colorado
  6. Arizona State
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Miami
  10. LSU
  11. Maryland
  12. Kentucky
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Auburn
  15. TCU
  16. SMU
  17. Georgia
  18. Indiana
  19. Georgia Tech
  20. Minnesota
  21. Arkansas
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Virginia
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa

The first player to commit to UVA out of the transfer portal was Saginaw Valley State offensive tackle Daijon Parker. A 6'6", 300-pound tackle, Parker comes to Virginia with two years of starting experience at both left and right tackle. 

With Brennan Armstrong entering the transfer portal, the Cavaliers were in need of experience at the quarterback position, so they secured a commitment from Monmouth's Tony Muskett. A native of Springfield, Virginia, Muskett threw for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns in 23 career starts and was twice selected to the All-Big South First Team. 

Virginia also addressed a need at wide receiver with Northwestern transfer Malik Washington, who led the Wildcats in receiving this season with 65 catches for 694 yards and a touchdown. His 57.8 receiving yards per game ranked eighth among Big Ten receivers in 2022. 

Running back wasn't a position of need for the Cavaliers, but Tony Elliott said he'd make an exception for Kobe Pace, a tailback recruited and coached for two seasons by Elliott at Clemson. In the 2021 season, Pace averaged 6.2 yards per carry, rushing 104 times for 641 yards and six touchdowns under Tony Elliott's Clemson offense. Pace will reunite with Elliott at Virginia, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

Tony Elliott said that the Cavaliers are likely not done in the transfer portal, seeking more reinforcements at offensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. Virginia is reportedly in contact with a few transfer targets at those positions, so the Cavaliers are hopeful to further bolster their transfer portal ranking over the next few weeks. 

