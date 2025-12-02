Virginia Cavaliers Defense Clicks Ahead of Daunting ACC Championship Game
Heading into their 2025 campaign, it wasn’t clear how the Virginia Cavaliers’ defense would fare against their opponents, let alone those that were ranked. UVA’s offensive unit seemed to have it all together early on, but they were the ones who ended up sputtering halfway through the season for several weeks.
Having reached the ACC Championship after their win over Virginia Tech, Virginia’s defense is clicking more now than ever, and the timing couldn’t be any better. This weekend, the Cavaliers will be facing Duke in the title game, and while they’ve already defeated the Blue Devils once, this is going to be yet another challenging game. As long as UVA’s defense delivers, they could be within arm's reach of the ACC title.
Defense Clicks Ahead of ACC Championship Game
Head coach Tony Elliott never fails to recognize his staff, but particularly UVA’s defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, who has completely transformed this defense into a winning unit. Uncertainty loomed regarding UVA’s ability to defend this year, but at the time of this writing, Virginia is ranked No. 2 in third-down defense across the nation. Unsurprisingly, Texas A&M still holds the helm at No. 1.
"First of all, it starts with Coach Rud and the staff. They do an unbelievable job of analyzing the opponent and putting together a good plan to give us a chance to be successful. And then, man, they've developed great relationships with the guys to where the guys are just eager to get in there and watch film, study the details, and there's a lot of details that will give you an opportunity to play fast, to anticipate what kind of plays are coming, and I thought they did a really, really good job. So they believe in the system. They believe in our plan, our approach, the way we prepare, and that's why you've seen them, you know, really start to come on here down the stretch now that everybody's kind of comfortable with each other. They know how to communicate. They’ve got good chemistry going. So it's a combination of the staff, the plan, and then the guys really just taking ownership of it and going out and executing."
Rudzinski has built up a fierce defensive unit that has shone in recent games. It’s imperative that the Cavaliers show up on Dec. 6 ready to disrupt passes and pressure Duke’s unrelenting quarterback Darian Menah. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, and this will not be a game fans will want to miss.