    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 13

    Check out who and where the Cavaliers are projected to play in the college football bowl season according to the experts
    Author:

    With just one week remaining in the college football regular season, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.

    Sports Illustrated

    Cheez-It Bowl - Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida): December 29th at 5:45pm, Virginia vs. West Virginia

    ESPN

    Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

    Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

    CBS Sports

    Military Bowl - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland) - December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF

    USA TODAY

    Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) - December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. South Carolina

    Bleacher Report

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Petco Park (San Diego, California) - December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. UCLA

    The Athletic

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

    247Sports

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

    Action Network

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

    College Football News

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

