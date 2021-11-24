Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 13
With just one week remaining in the college football regular season, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.
Cheez-It Bowl - Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida): December 29th at 5:45pm, Virginia vs. West Virginia
Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State
Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State
Military Bowl - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland) - December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) - December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. South Carolina
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Petco Park (San Diego, California) - December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. UCLA
New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue
New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State
