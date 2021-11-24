Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 13

Check out who and where the Cavaliers are projected to play in the college football bowl season according to the experts

With just one week remaining in the college football regular season, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.

Sports Illustrated

Cheez-It Bowl - Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida): December 29th at 5:45pm, Virginia vs. West Virginia

ESPN

Mark Schlabach: New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

CBS Sports

Military Bowl - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland) - December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. UCF

USA TODAY

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) - December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. South Carolina

Bleacher Report

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Petco Park (San Diego, California) - December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. UCLA

The Athletic

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), December 31st at 12:30pm, Virginia vs. Oregon State

247Sports

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

Action Network

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

College Football News

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York), December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Penn State

