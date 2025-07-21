Virginia Football: CBS Sports Reveals the Biggest Burning Question for UVA Ahead of ACC Media Days
The 2025 season for the Virginia Cavaliers is right around the corner and the unofficial kickoff to every season is when media days roll around. ACC media days are going to take place from Tuesday through Thursday and one of the first teams up will be Virginia. The Cavaliers are going to be taking the stage alongside Miami, SMU, Stanford, and California. What will we hear from Elliott ahead of what is going to be a big year for him?
In an article today, CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson revealed what he thought was the biggest question for UVA ahead of this week:
"Tony Elliott continues to strive for that breakthrough season, and if it doesn't come in 2025, it will not be for a lack of effort. The Wahoos have invested in the transfer portal in a way that has not been seen in Charlottesville, adding 31 transfers to the roster this offseason after bringing in just 13 the year before and nine the year before that, per the 247Sports database. Chandler Morris is one of those additions; the sixth-year quarterback makes his fourth college stop, and he'll be one of the players in attendance at ACC Kickoff that can speak to how such a heavy portal class has assimilated with the rest of the roster."
Virginia has not been bowl-eligible since going 6-6 after the 2021 season, but they have not actually played in a bowl game since making the Orange Bowl in 2019 after going 9-3 and losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship.
Yes, it has been that long.
Right now at Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia's win total is set at 6.5 and that seems reasonable. They open the season at home against Coastal Carolina and the Chanticleers are not supposed to be one of the better teams in the Sun Belt. A telling game this season will be in week two, when Virginia goes on the road to face NC State. The Wolfpack are always tough to beat at home, but they have lost a lot of talent this offseason and are beatable. If Virginia can win that, a bowl game should be within reach.
William & Mary plus Stanford should be gimmes for the Cavaliers and at worst, they should be 3-1 to start the season. They will be underdogs at home vs Florida State, but the Seminoles have plenty of question marks as well and could be vulnerable to an upset away from Tallahassee. It is anyone's guess as to how they look this season.
Going on the road to beat Louisville might be too tough of a task but Virginia did almost clip the Cardinals last season. After a bye week, a home game against Washington State is not super intimidating considering their roster and coaching staff turnover this offseason and then another interesting matchup on the road at North Carolina. How the Tar Heels will look under Bill Belichick is anyone's guess.
All four November games are winnable. Cal and Wake Forest are projected to be among the worst teams in the league, though the Cal game is on the road. Duke on the road will be tough and then to finish the season, Virginia has their annual rivalry game with Virginia Tech. The path is there for Elliott and the Cavaliers to make a bowl game, but they have to prove it on the field.
