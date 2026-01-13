Virginia Signs UCLA Transfer Wide Receiver Rico Flores

Virginia is rolling in the transfer portal right now after their big addition of former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula and now they have a new wide receiver in the program.

Multiple reports have stated that Virginia has signed former UCLA and Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores. Flores started his career with the Fighting Irish, but spent the last two seasons with the Bruins.

Virginia has signed UCLA wide receiver transfer Rico Flores, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Flores, who began his career at Notre Dame before transferring to UCLA, has 65 career catches. pic.twitter.com/V0nfOuohrE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2026

For his career, Flores has 65 catches for 853 yards and two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Flores played 410 snaps and finished with a 63.1 overall grade in 2025. In 2024, Flores played 187 snaps and finished with a 63.7 overall grade. In his lone season with Notre Dame, he played 404 snaps and finished with a 67.5 overall grade. Flores is an experienced receiver who should be able to contribute for the Cavaliers next season.

UVA has their QB

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) runs during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

During this portal cycle, Virginia got a visit from former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, but he later committed to Baylor. It was a swing and a miss from the UVA staff, but they have landed a very talented quarterback who should make this offense dangerous this upcoming season.

Don't expect Virginia to be done in this portal cycle though. There are still some holes to fill and talented players who could be additions to the program.

More Virginia Football News: