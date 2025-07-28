Virginia Football: Chandler Morris Named to Maxwell Preseson Watchlist
Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris has been named to the 89th Maxwell Award preseason watchlist, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday (July 28). The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
The full list consists of 80 players nationwide. Morris is one of 16 ACC players to be recognized, the second most among any conference in the country.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, 2025, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2025. The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec.11, 2025. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Morris has a chance to have a huge season for the Cavaliers and their best quarterback in years.
There is a chance that Morris could in fact be a huge upgrade at the position, but he only has one real season to show for it. Morris only played in five total games during his lone season with Oklahoma and then transferred to TCU. He played in four games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, including a standout performance in an upset win over No. 12 Baylor. Morris was 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
Nov 9, 2024; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
He would battle an injury that would limit his playing time in both 2022 (when the Horner Frogs made an appearance in the national championship game) and then in 2023, when he only played in seven games. Morris threw for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He would then transfer to North Texas, where he would have the most productive season of his collegiate career.
For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback.
It comes down to if 1) Morris can stay healthy and 2) Was his production a product of the kind of teams he was facing on the field last season? I would argue that when he was healthy at TCU, he did have games where he put up big numbers, so last season might not have just been a product of facing weak defenses. Morris has more experience and has been more productive than either Colandrea or Muskett.