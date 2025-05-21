Virginia Football: Colorado Transfer RB Isaiah Augustave Decommits From Cavaliers and Re-Opens Recruitment
Former Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave had been committed to Virginia Football since April after leaving Boulder, but he had not officially signed with the program or enrolled. Today, it was announced that he was re-entering the portal and decommitting from UVA.
He was the leading rusher for Colorado last season, gaining 384 yards on 85 carries and four touchdowns. He was expected to come in and compete for playing time, but it looks like Virginia is going to be relying on last year's second leading rusher Xavier Brown and NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor to carry the running game this season.
Our own Aidan Baller broke down the position post-spring and whether or now UVA was better off in the run game than last season:
"Beginning with the starters, Kobe Pace was Virginia's primary rusher in 2024, going for 499 yards and three touchdowns on 114 carries, while Xavier Brown ran for 488 yards and one touchdown on a mere 80 carries. When looking at yards-per-rush, Brown ran for 6.1 per carry compared to 4.4 from Pace, showing Brown as the more efficient running back of the two of them. In the air, Brown averaged 14.1 yards per reception compared to 9 for Pace. Overall, Brown emerged as Virginia's better back towards the end of the season, despite Pace continuing to garner more carries. When comparing the two units, Brown is the better starting tailback.
J'Mari Taylor arrives in Charlottesville making the leap to the ACC after dominating in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, where he ran for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns while hauling in 29 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. In his one game of ACC action against North Carolina, Taylor ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 21 carries. Now, with an offensive line that can withstand fiercer competition, there's optimism Taylor can make a seamless transition at Virginia based on his tackle-breaking ability and explosive running. Despite his experience and skill, since Brown is looking to nab the starting job this season, we will give this battle to Brown and the 2024 running back room.
The Virginia running back room in 2025 is one of the strongest backfields the Hoos have had in a long time. Embracing a committee-styled rushing attack, this four-man unit has the potential to give Virginia one of its best rushing seasons in a long time while allowing UVa Offensive Coordinator Des Kitchings to establish the run, something he has prioritized in his first three seasons in Charlottesville."