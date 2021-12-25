Virginia Football Delays Departure for Fenway Bowl for Additional COVID-19 Testing

The Virginia football team has delayed its departure for the Fenway Bowl by one day, the team announced on Friday. The Cavaliers were originally scheduled to head to Boston from Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon, but the team will now depart on Sunday, pending the results of additional COVID-19 tests.

Wahoos247’s Jacquie Franciulli reported on Friday that the decision to delay the team’s departure came as a result of multiple Virginia players testing positive for COVID-19, but that has not been confirmed yet.

If there are indeed positive tests on the team, the Fenway Bowl could become the third bowl game to be seriously impacted by COVID-19. On Wednesday, Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest, citing issues regarding COVID-19 and injuries. The Aggies have been replaced by Rutgers, who will face the Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve instead.

Friday’s Hawai’i Bowl between Hawai’i and Memphis became the first bowl game to be canceled as Hawai’i announced on Thursday that the Rainbow Warriors would not be playing in the game. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us not to participate in the game,” said Hawai’i athletic director David Matlin.

Virginia has only officially stated that the team has rescheduled its departure “while awaiting results from COVID-19 testing to be completed.” We will have updates on information regarding the team’s status for the Fenway Bowl as they are made available.

