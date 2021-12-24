Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Fenway Bowl

The Virginia football team released its depth chart ahead of Wednesday’s bowl game against SMU.

Virginia Cavaliers Football Fenway Bowl Depth Chart

Here are some key takeaways from UVA’s list of available players for the Fenway Bowl:

With wide receivers Billy Kemp and Demick Starling out with injuries, senior Hayden Mitchell is slated to start at the third wide receiver position alongside Dontayvion Wicks and Ra’Shaun Henry. Juniors Ugo Obasi and Josh Clifford and freshman Malachi Fields are slated as the backups at the wide receiver positions.

Offensive linemen Bobby Haskins, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Ryan Swoboda, and Joe Bissinger are currently in the transfer portal. With the exception of Haskins, who will miss the Fenway Bowl due to injury, each of the other linemen are slated to start on the offensive line for Virginia against SMU. With left tackle Bobby Haskins out with an injury, Ryan Nelson will start at left tackle in his place. Nelson moves over to left tackle from left guard and Joe Bissinger will start at left guard.

Jelani Woods, who declared for the NFL Draft on December 14th, also intends to play in the bowl game and appears on the depth chart in his normal starting tight end position.

Defensive linemen Aaron Faumui and Nusi Malani, who are also in the transfer portal, appear on the depth chart at left end and right end, respectively.

West Weeks, a linebacker who broke his leg in the regular season finale against Virginia Tech, is still listed on the depth chart at “Buck” linebacker behind Nick Jackson. It is uncertain if Weeks will actually play in the bowl game, but the depth chart indicates that he may be available come game time on Wednesday.

Quarterbacks Ira Armstead and Jacob Rodriguez entered the transfer portal and have already confirmed that they will not be returning to Virginia, so the quarterback position on the depth chart is looking much lighter than it has all season with only Brennan Armstrong and Jay Woolfolk listed.

The rest of the depth chart for the Cavaliers looks similar to their roster availability from the regular season. The lack of opt-outs, especially among players currently in the transfer portal, is a testament to the respect the student athletes have for Bronco Mendenhall and his coaching staff in wanting to end this season, and Mendenhall's tenure as Virginia head coach, with a victory.

Virginia takes on SMU in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th at 11am.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Braxton Key Leads Delaware Blue Coats to G League AT&T Winter Showcase Championship

Changing Duties for UVA Football Coaches for Fenway Bowl

Three Cavaliers Named Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine

Clemson Defeats Virginia 67-50 for First Win at UVA Since 2008

Watch: Tony Elliott Addresses UVA Fans at Virginia-Clemson Basketball Game

Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships