Three Cavaliers Named Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine

USA Lacrosse Magazine released its Preseason All-Americans for the 2022 college lacrosse season and three Cavaliers made the list. Connor Shellenberger was named a First Team All-American and Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla were named to the All-American Second Team.

Connor Shellenberger was named a First Team All-American as a redshirt freshman last season and was also the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament after recording 14 goals and 10 assists for a school record 24 points in a single NCAA Tournament. Shellenberger also led the team in points with 79 and assists with 42, setting UVA freshman records in both categories.

Matt Moore returns for a fifth season in 2022 after winning his second national championship with the Cavaliers in May. Moore became the fifth Virginia lacrosse player in program history to have 100 goals and 100 assists in his career. Moore and Shellenberger both recorded four goals and two assists in the National Championship Game against Maryland. Moore was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team and was an honorable mention on the 2021 USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American Teams.

Petey LaSalla was a USA Lacrosse Magazine Third-Team All-American in 2021 after leading the nation in faceoff wins with 277. That number also set a new school record at UVA for most faceoff wins in a single season and he also broke the program record for ground balls in a single season with 137.

Virginia’s three Preseason All-Americans is tied for second-most among ACC teams.

USA Lacrosse Magazine 2022 Preseason All-Americans

First Team

Attack: Chris Gray (North Carolina)

Attack: Pat Kavanaugh (Notre Dame)

Attack: Connor Shellenberger (Virginia)

Midfield: Sam Handley (Penn)

Midfield: Jack Hannah (Denver)

Midfield: Nakeie Montgomery (Duke)

Defense: Will Bowen (Georgetown)

Defense: Brett Makar (Maryland)

Defense: Marcus Hudgins (Army)

Faceoff: Mike Sisselberger (Lehigh)

Long-stick Midfield: Ryan McNulty (Loyola)

Short-stick defensive midfield: Connor Maher (North Carolina)

Goalie: Owen McElroy (Georgetown)

Second Team

Attack: Matt Moore (Virginia)

Attack: Brennan O’Neill (Duke)

Attack: Logan Wisnauskas (Maryland)

Midfield: Graham Bundy (Georgetown)

Midfield: Tucker Dordevic (Syracuse)

Midfield: Kyle Long (Maryland)

Defense: George Baughan (Princeton)

Defense: Chris Fake (Yale)

Defense: Gibson Smith (Georgetown)

Faceoff: Petey LaSalla (Virginia)

Long-stick Midfield: Tyler Carpenter (Duke)

Short-stick defensive midfield: Roman Puglise (Maryland)

Goalie: Liam Entenmann (Notre Dame)

Third Team

Attack: Matt Brandau (Yale)

Attack: Brendan Nichtern (Army)

Attack: Asher Noting (High Point)

Midfield: Matt Campbell (Villanova)

Midfield: Brendan Curry (Syracuse)

Midfield: Jonathan Donville (Maryland)

Defense: Arden Cohen (Notre Dame)

Defense: Owen Grant (Delaware)

Defense: Cam Wyers (Loyola)

Faceoff: Zach Cole (St. Joseph’s)

Long-stick Midfield: Ethan Rall (Rutgers)

Short-stick defensive midfield: Ryan Hallenbeck (Notre Dame)

Goalie: Colin Kirst (Rutgers)

