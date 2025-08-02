Virginia Football Fall Camp Report: Key Takeaways from Week One
Virginia football is through its first week of fall camp, which included a visit from the ACC Network. Below are our notes from week one:
Makilan Thomas In a Boot
For the biggest story of the week, Arkansas State transfer Makilan Thomas was spotted in a boot on his right foot during Friday's practice. Thomas was likely to be the Hoos' starting right tackle, which is a loss for the Cavaliers early in camp. Although the severity is unknown, any time lost not being able to gel with his new teammates is a detriment heading into the season. On the positive side, Virginia brought in so many offensive linemen via the transfer portal that depth shouldn't be as considerable an issue compared to recent years. During offensive coordinator Des Kitchings press conference on Friday, he had no injury update on Thomas.
Ben York Elevated to Starting Offensive Line
With Thomas out, sophomore Ben York stepped into the starting offensive line, joining McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Brady Wilson, and Tyshawn Wyatt (from left to right). York appeared in three games as a freshman, giving him experience headed into year two as he looks to assert himself in a crowded offensive line room.
Trell Harris, Christian Charles, and Jacob Holmes Limited
This week, the players limited in practice included wide receiver Trell Harris, Tennessee transfer Christian Charles, and Fresno State transfer Jacob Holmes. Charles suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of last season and was rehabbing it this spring while in Knoxville.
J'Mari Taylor and Xavier Brown Splitting Reps
Moving to the running backs, along the same lines as spring camp, NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor and returner Xavier Brown were seen splitting starting reps with quarterback Chandler Morris as the Hoos look to roll out a 1A, 1B running back unit. Brown comes off a year where he rushed for 488 yards and one touchdown with 6.1 yards per carry. The Lexington, Kentucky native also hauled in nine catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. As for Taylor, he arrived in Charlottesville after registering 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground while recording 257 yards and two touchdowns in the air. The two will provide Virginia with a solid one-to-two punch. Additionally, the newcomer Harrison Waylee who transferred in after spring football will look to establish himself in fall camp as to where he stands amongst the two starting backs. In 2023, Waylee rushed for 947 yards and five touchdowns before missing most of 2024 with injuries.
During Kitchings press conference, he emphasized that there will remain a heavy emphasis on the run headed into this season. With the Hoos' stronger offensive line and new look running back room, Kitchings appeared optimistic of success.
Antonio Clary Still Out
The last note from the week is that safety Antonio Clary is still out, although he is not expected to be ready until midway through fall camp. Last season, Clary recorded 48 tackles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, and one interception despite only playing in five games.