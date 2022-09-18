Skip to main content
Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

PLLWaterdogs/Twitter

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

Conrad scored a hat trick in the title game to help the Waterdogs capture the Premier Lacrosse League Championship
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ryan Conrad wins championships.

He won at the high school level. He won at the college level in his career at the University of Virginia. He's won at the international lacrosse level too.

And now, for the first time in his career, Ryan Conrad is a professional lacrosse champion.

Former Virginia men's lacrosse standout Ryan Conrad scored three goals in the title game to lead the Waterdogs to an 11-9 win over the Chaos to capture the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Championship on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. 

Conrad, who fills a two-way midfielder role and is not often one of the team's primary scoring options, stepped up on the biggest stage this postseason. He had five points on one assist and three goals, including a two-point goal, in the Waterdogs' 19-14 win over the Atlas in the quarterfinals. Conrad also scored a goal in the Waterdogs' thrilling 11-10 victory over the No. 1 seed Whipsnakes in the semifinals.

In the title game on Sunday, Conrad's third goal served as part of a four-goal run that extended the Waterdogs' lead to 9-5 in the third quarter. The Chaos, who came in as the reigning PLL champions, refused to quit and cut the deficit to 9-8 by the end of the third. 

The Waterdogs held off the defending champs in a very physical and defensive fourth quarter and went on to win 11-9. 

Ryan Conrad arrived at UVA in 2015 having already won championships at the high school level. He led his high school Loyola Blakefield to a state championship in lacrosse and two state titles in soccer. At Virginia, he won the 2019 ACC Championship and NCAA Championship, the sixth NCAA title in the history of the UVA men's lacrosse program. Conrad finished his Cavalier career 13th all-time in points by a midfielder with 96 points on 61 goals and 35 assists. In the summer of 2016, Conrad took his championship-winning pedigree to the international level, scoring the game-winning goal to lead Team USA to the Junior World Lacrosse Championship over Canada. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, Ryan Conrad can add a PLL championship to his accomplished resume. The man just wins championships. 

Congratulations to Ryan Conrad and the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club - 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Champions. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion

WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU

Virginia Averts Upset Bid by Old Dominion on Game-Winning Field Goal

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after defeating JMU.
All Sports

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

By Matt Newton
Virginia safety Lex Long celebrates after successfully defending an Old Dominion passing play.
Football

Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell talks about his game-winning field goal against Old Dominion.
Football

WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Sarah Clark dribbles the ball during the Virginia women's soccer game at North Carolina.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

By Matt Newton
Tony Elliott ODU postgame
Football

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers punter Brendan Farrell (40) kicks the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Averts Upset Bid by Old Dominion on Game-Winning Field Goal

By Matt Newton
Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Illinois.
Football

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Annie McDonough, Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
All Sports

No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at Boston College in ACC Opener

By Matt Newton