Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

Ryan Conrad wins championships.

He won at the high school level. He won at the college level in his career at the University of Virginia. He's won at the international lacrosse level too.

And now, for the first time in his career, Ryan Conrad is a professional lacrosse champion.

Former Virginia men's lacrosse standout Ryan Conrad scored three goals in the title game to lead the Waterdogs to an 11-9 win over the Chaos to capture the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Championship on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park.

Conrad, who fills a two-way midfielder role and is not often one of the team's primary scoring options, stepped up on the biggest stage this postseason. He had five points on one assist and three goals, including a two-point goal, in the Waterdogs' 19-14 win over the Atlas in the quarterfinals. Conrad also scored a goal in the Waterdogs' thrilling 11-10 victory over the No. 1 seed Whipsnakes in the semifinals.

In the title game on Sunday, Conrad's third goal served as part of a four-goal run that extended the Waterdogs' lead to 9-5 in the third quarter. The Chaos, who came in as the reigning PLL champions, refused to quit and cut the deficit to 9-8 by the end of the third.

The Waterdogs held off the defending champs in a very physical and defensive fourth quarter and went on to win 11-9.

Ryan Conrad arrived at UVA in 2015 having already won championships at the high school level. He led his high school Loyola Blakefield to a state championship in lacrosse and two state titles in soccer. At Virginia, he won the 2019 ACC Championship and NCAA Championship, the sixth NCAA title in the history of the UVA men's lacrosse program. Conrad finished his Cavalier career 13th all-time in points by a midfielder with 96 points on 61 goals and 35 assists. In the summer of 2016, Conrad took his championship-winning pedigree to the international level, scoring the game-winning goal to lead Team USA to the Junior World Lacrosse Championship over Canada.

Now, Ryan Conrad can add a PLL championship to his accomplished resume. The man just wins championships.

Congratulations to Ryan Conrad and the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club - 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Champions.

