Virginia Football Reveals Uniform Combo for ACC Matchup against Louisville
Virginia comes into their Week Six matchup against Louisville as one of the hottest programs in the country, earning its first ranking in six years. The No. 24 Cavaliers face off against a Louisville team that has yet to lose a game so far this season. Their last win against Pitt on the road was probably their most meaningful and valuable victory in 2025. The Hoo's march into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium looking for their first road win of the year and
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Virginia has revealed the uniforms that it will be wearing this weekend. UVA is going to be wearing all white: helmets, jerseys, and pants in Week Six.
Who To Watch For
Now that we know what the Hoo's will be wearing against Louisville, I have a list of players you need to look out for in those iced-out white jerseys. Let's take a look at what could have a huge impact on the ACC contest.
WR Trell Harris
Wide receiver Trell Harris has proved to be one of Virginia's most dangerous weapons for quarterback Chandler Morris through five weeks. Harris is coming into his own, fitting into UVA's offensive scheme in his second season in Charlottesville. Harris has almost surpassed his career-high 400 yards posted back in 2023, when he was a sophomore at Kent State.
The 6'0" receiver broke out this season in Virginia's game against Stanford, reeling in four receptions for 145 yards and three scores. Harris now ranks third in receiving yards (366) in the ACC. At over 17 yards per reception, Harris adds a vertical threat with big-play ability that can help keep the offense moving down the field.
OL Drake Metcalf
Offensive lineman Drake Metcalf tore his Achilles in 2024, forcing him to miss the entire last season. Since coming back healthy, Metcalf played center last week as Brady Wilson was out with an injury. With head coach Tony Elliott telling the media that Wilson was eyeing a return next week, Metcalf would most likely get the start at center again.
In his first start at center last week, Metcalf recorded the 10th best PFF rating on the Hoo's offense across a total of 86 snaps. The 6'2", 300 lbs lineman has made starts at center throughout his college career at both UCF and Stanford. Metcalf brings experience to the line having played in 24 career games at multiple positions.
LB Mitchell Melton
UVA linebacker Mitchell Melton had one of his strongest showings as a Cavalier since transferring from Ohio State in the Big Ten. Melton registered a career-high seven total tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and forced the first fumble in his three-year career against Florida State last week when the stakes were insanely high.
The junior was named an ACC Player of the Week for his performance alongside UVA's Ja'Son Prevard and Chandler Morris. Melton finished with the fifth best PFF grade (66.5) across 62 defensive snaps in the game against Florida State. The Maryland native is also a valuable piece of Virginia's powerful defensive front alongside Jahmeer Carter and Cazeem Moore.