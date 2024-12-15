Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin
Virginia football has landed Daniel Kaelin in the transfer portal, the Cavaliers' first commitment from the portal in this cycle and, more importantly, their first quarterback and potential starter at the most important position on the field for the 2025 season.
Kaelin, a true freshman from Nebraska with four years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment Sunday morning to the Virginia Cavaliers on X.
Kaelin spent one season at Nebraska as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Dylan Raiola and Heinrich Haarberg. With Raiola being the same year as Kaelin, his chances of ever seeing the field as a Cornhusker were low, most likely leading to his departure from Lincoln, Nebraska.
The 6'3", 220-pound quarterback arrives in Charlottesville and will join Gavin Frakes and Grady Brosterhous, as well as incoming true freshmen Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer in the quarterback room this spring. After the transfer of Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett, who exhausted all of his eligibility, the addition of Kaelin gives a huge boost to UVA's quarterback room and the Virginia offense.
Kaelin is originally from Elkhorn, Nebraska, where, at Bellevue High School, he threw for 2,225 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only six interceptions during his senior year. He also showcased himself as a quarterback who can run, notching 169 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Kaelin originally committed to Missouri out of high school before flipping his commitment to Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers. He also received offers from Miami, North Carolina, Michigan State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Duke, Florida State, Rutgers and other schools in his initial high school recruiting process.
The addition is huge for Tony Elliott and his staff as the Cavaliers have begun to show that they are using their new NIL money to their advantage in building a strong roster for 2025.
