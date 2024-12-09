UVA Football: Multiple Players Enter Portal on First Day of Transfer Window
The college football transfer portal officially opened on Monday (December 9). In other words, let the chaos ensue.
Several Virginia football players had previously announced that they were intending to put their names into the transfer portal and those moves should be made official now; Anthony Colandrea, for example, is confirmed to be in the portal now. Monday morning also saw three additional UVA football players enter the transfer portal: sophomore defensive back Trent Baker-Booker, sophomore wide receiver Titus Ivy, and senior defensive end Bryce Carter.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
A 6'1" cornerback from Indianapolis, Trent Baker-Booker appeared in eight games over the last two seasons, including five games in 2024. He mainly played special teams and did not record any defensive stats in his two seasons at UVA. Baker-Booker announced on social media on Monday morning that he would be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos247 reported the news on Monday morning that former three-star wide receiver recruit Titus Ivy entered the transfer portal. A 6'3" wideout from Concord, North Carolina, Ivy did not play in any games in his two seasons at Virginia.
Additionally, Franciulli reported that senior defensive end Bryce Carter entered the portal on Monday morning. A senior from South Chesterfield, Virginia, Carter appeared in 19 games over four seasons at UVA, including seven games in each of the last two seasons. Carter started one game in 2023 and totaled nine tackles, five of which were solo stops in that season. In 2024, Carter logged just one tackle in seven games.
Here is an updated list of Virginia football players who are in the transfer portal or previously announced that they were intending to enter the portal:
- Malcolm Greene, Cornerback
- Jaden Gibson, Wide Receiver
- Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback
- Michael Diatta, Defensive Tackle
- DJ Jones, Defensive Tackle
- Charlie Patterson, Offensive Lineman
- JR Wilson, Wide Receiver
- Trent Baker-Booker, Defensive Back
- Titus Ivy, Wide Receiver
- Bryce Carter, Defensive End
The transfer portal window is open from Monday, December 9th through Saturday, December 28th. Players on teams that are playing in postseason play will have an extension of five days after their seasons end to enter the transfer portal. That window only gives a deadline for entering the portal; once a player has his name in the portal, he can commit to another school at any time. The college football transfer portal will open again in the spring from Wednesday, April 16th through Friday, April 25th.
