UVA Football Hosting Several Defensive Transfers for Visits
Virginia's efforts to find a quarterback as well as reinforcements on the offensive line and at wide receiver have drawn a lot of attention in the first few days of the transfer portal window, but the Cavaliers are also looking to improve their roster at several key positions on defense. There have been several reports of defensive transfers scheduling visits to Virginia for the next couple of weeks. Let's take a look at which defensive playmakers UVA is targeting in the transfer portal.
Virginia is expected to lose several key defensive backs this offseason, so it makes sense that the Cavaliers are bringing in a defensive back from the transfer portal for a visit right off the bat. Morgan State cornerback transfer Ja'son Prevard announced on social media on Wednesday that he will be taking an official visit to Virginia on Thursday and Friday (December 12-13). A 6'3" cornerback from Atlantic City, New Jersey, Prevard posted six passes defended, an interception, and a fumble recovery this season to go along with 19 total tackles. In 2023, Prevard was named an FCS Freshman All-American after registering 22 tackles, eight passes defended, and an interception in eight games as a true freshman. Prevard, who is in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, has a visit scheduled to Texas Tech for next week.
Virginia is also taking a look at Coastal Carolina cornerback transfer Matthew McDoom, who is planning to take visits to Missouri, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and Virginia, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Spots. A 5'11" junior from Winter Garden, Florida, McDoom is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection, having earned an honorable mention in 2023 and then an All-Sun Belt First Team Defense selection this season. McDoom posted 13 passes defended, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and 36 total tackles for Coastal this season, including one pass breakup when he faced Virginia in week 4. In three seasons as a Chanticleer, McDoom racked up 79 total tackles, 56 solo stops, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 24 passes defended. He also has experience returning kicks, as he served as Coastal's kickoff returner in his freshman season and returned one kick for a 95-yard touchdown.
Shifting to the trenches, Virginia is set to host Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence for a visit on December 16th, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, who also reported that Lawrence will be taking visits to Georgia Tech (December 12), Minnesota (December 13), Memphis (December 19), and Tulane (December 21). A 6'2", 270-pound redshirt senior from Philadelphia, Lawrence missed most of the 2023 season with an injury but bounced back in a big way in 2024, recording eight sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two passes defended, one interception, and 42 total tackles. Lawrence was named a Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) First-Team selection on defense and is in the portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
Hummer reported on Thursday that Virginia is expected to host Temple linebacker transfer Tyquan King for a visit next Wednesday (December 18). A 6'2", 225-pound redshirt junior from West Haven, Connecticut, King became the first Temple player to have more than 100 tackles in a season since 2015, leading the Owls with 111 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. King is in the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. There have been no reports of King scheduling other visits, but several schools have been in contact with King.
UVA is one of three schools expected to host Chattanooga linebacker transfer Alex Mitchell. According to a report from Matt Zenitz, Mitchell will take visits to Oklahoma State (December 18-19), Wisconsin (December 20-21), and then Virginia (December 22-23). A 6'1", 230-pound junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Mitchell has appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons for the Mocs, totaling 134 tackles, 69 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six passes defended, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Mitchell's father, grandfather, and uncle all played in the MLB. He is in the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
