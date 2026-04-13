Noah Josey Recognized As One Of College Football's Most Experienced Players

Virginia has one of the better offensive lines in the country and brought back a lot of talent from that group for the upcoming 2026 season. One of them is Noah Josey, who has been a staple player in the program for quite some time. He’s been here so long that he came before the Tony Elliot era began for Virginia.

This past season for Virginia, he finished with a 66.8 offensive grade and a 62.7 run block grade on 983 total snaps played for the Cavaliers.

Josey finished the season with a 78.4 pass block grade. He had the highest grade on the team in pass protection a season ago. Josey only allowed one quarterback hit all season and zero sacks for the Hoos. He also had an impressive pass block efficiency rating of 98.1. Josey posted two games with an 87 pass block grade and had his best performance against NC State, finishing with an 87.8 pass block grade. Pass protection is where he differentiates himself and really makes his mark.

A very experienced O-Line

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia offensive lineman Noah Josey answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here is what CBS Sports writer/analyst Cody Nagel said on Josey.

“Josey arrived at Virginia before Tony Elliott took over the program, and no player has been a steadier presence during his four-year tenure. The sixth-year left guard, who began his career in 2021, received an additional year of eligibility to return for 2026 and enters his fourth season as a starter (42). Josey leads all FBS players in career snaps entering the season and remains a vital piece of Virginia's offense, anchoring one of the most experienced units in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Cavaliers' top-graded pass blocker among qualified linemen last season and did not allow a sack.

Virginia projects to field the most experienced offensive line in the FBS with more than 11,400 combined career snaps. Returning starters McKale Boley (2,227) and Drake Metcalf (1,259) provide continuity alongside Josey, while veteran Monroe Mills (2,255) is set to make his Cavaliers debut after missing last season due to injury. Virginia also added Arkansas State transfer Makilan Thomas (2,314 snaps).”

The next phase of Josey’s game will be his development in the run blocking. If he can improve that category, he can be a sure-fire NFL draft pick next April. Easier said than done, but he has continued to develop into one of the better pass-blocking interior offensive linemen in college football. Now, it is time for him to become the complete package.