Why Fisher Camac Can Boost His NFL Stock This Year With Virginia

This one is a pretty easy pick for the Virginia Cavaliers and a player who, if he puts it all together, should be an NFL draft pick next April. He is returning to Virginia for his second season after spending the first two seasons of his career with the UNLV Rebels. In his first year with the Cavaliers, he finished with 45 tackles (22 solo), 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble. I am talking about no other than Fisher Camac.

Why Camac is ready for a big year

Camac also graded extremely well on Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded an 80.6 defensive grade and an 82.5 run defense grade. He also added 31 stops, 18 pressures, and nine QB hurries. He had his best-graded game against the California Golden Bears, grading out with an 82.7 defensive score. It was a career year for Camac via his PFF numbers.

When you take a look at his measurables, you can't help but be excited. Camac is 6'7 and 248 pounds. He has a great quick first step, is explosive, and is disruptive when he gets to the backfield. He also doesn't miss many tackles when he is in the vicinity of a ball carrier or a quarterback, finishing with an 11.6 miss tackle rate, according to PFF. The biggest thing for Camac is adding that next level of aggression and playing with a little more power. If he does that, he is unstoppable and will be a true game wrecker.

With his already ideal size and stature, he makes those plays more consistently and showcases how he can punish offensive linemen and running backs in the ACC. He will be a sure-fire bet to make it to the next level. With so many new additions, it will allow for Camac to be fresh throughout the year and more efficient with his reps. Now, he just has to take advantage of them. His defensive ends coach, Chris Slade, also believes in his ability and thinks he can make it to the next level.

"I think he has a shot of being really good. He hasn't even reached the ceiling yet. That's the thing about him, the big thing for Fisher: he's got on paper he's exactly what the NFL scouts want. He's 6'6 6'7 about 265. Like I said, he has the look. He's just got a shot of being really good. I think if he's just, he has a few things like they all do to work on, but if we can just get him to play with more aggression, I think that's the big thing right now and use his length and play with confidence. I mean, it's in there. We're just trying to pull it out. Once we can pull that out of him and just get him going and playing, probably playing a little more power, a little more aggression, a little more anger. This is the D-line. I think he has a shot of being in conversation for an all-conference player, in my opinion."

For Camac, it is all about putting it together. He had a realistic shot at the NFL and should be a guy who boosts his stock with a good season.