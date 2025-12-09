Virginia OL Tyshawn Wyatt Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Virginia loses a key depth piece after Tyshawn Wyatt decided to enter his name into the transfer portal on Monday. Wyatt came over from James Madison this past offseason and was a graduate student transfer. He made a name for himself with the Dukes, starting all 14 games at left guard in 2021, 11 games at left tackle in 2022, and eight games at left tackle before a season-ending injury in 2023. He didn’t play at all in 2024 due to the injury and decided to hit the transfer portal last cycle and join Virginia. Before leaving to come to the Hoos, he was named a preseason All-Sun Belt second-team selection.

Wyatt only played three snaps and finished with a 52.5 offensive grade and a 62.3 run block grade, per Pro Football Focus. He was continuing to develop and be a player that head coach Tony Elliot leaned on for depth in his tenure with the Hoos. This is what coach Elliot said about his development back in September.

"Yeah, I think he's starting to feel really good. He looked good in practice yesterday, moving around, and saw some suddenness. So I think he's getting really, really close to kind of feeling like he did in the past when he was playing high-level football,” said Elliot.

Wyatt made second-team all-state as a senior, second-team all-metro, and was a 5A first-team all-region on the offensive line and defensive line at Henrico High School.

Unfortunately, for Wyatt, he got behind in the rotation and couldn’t quite crack the starting lineup with the play of Ethan Sipe, McKale Boley, Jon Adair, Grant Ellinger, Noah Josey, and Drake Metcalf. The development of the offensive line was a key part of the success and 10 wins for the Cavaliers in 2025. The Cavaliers were led by a well-balanced attack and one of the best offensive lines in the ACC. They had one of the top running backs in the Conference in J'Mari Taylor, who rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025.

Wyatt will now look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career and his final season in college football. The Hoos will now look to replace a depth piece heading into the offseason and bolster its offensive line moving forward. Look for the Hoos to be active and try to fill out their roster moving forward with more players out of the portal on the offensive line.

