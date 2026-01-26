The ACC football schedule for 2026 is set to be released tonight at 6 p.m. ET. With the release just a few hours away, we've compiled five of the most anticipated games of the season for the Virginia Cavaliers.

Between heated rivalries and historically ranked opponents, the Cavaliers are going to be in for yet another grueling season. However, they proved themselves to be capable of reaching the ACC Championship Game, and this will be an opportunity to do so once again.

With that, here are five highly anticipated games that that continue to stir up excitement from fans.

Virginia vs. NC State

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine | Travis Register-Imagn Images

UVA's meeting with NC State marked the first loss of the 2025 season for Elliott's program. Ultimately, this loss left fans wondering if this would be another season filled with disappointment. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers bounced back for a spectacular season. To add to the excitement of this year's Virginia-NC State matchup, the game will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This distinctive setting will inevitably provide fans with an exhilarating experience to help kick off the season.

Virginia vs. North Carolina

Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UVA's last matchup against UNC was one of many overtime thrillers Tony Elliott's program experienced throughout 2025. However, it was also one of the overtime battles that Virginia just barely won— they ended up walking away with a tight 17-16 victory.

Virginia vs. Duke

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite Virginia defeating Duke 34-17 on Nov. 15, the Blue Devils returned on Dec. 6 for a comeback victory, ultimately eliminating the Cavaliers from potentially reaching the prestigious College Football Playoff. The tight overtime loss was heartbreaking for UVA, and now they're going to be on the hunt for revenge.

Virginia vs. Florida State

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

When the Cavaliers upset the Seminoles last year, it marked the start of a truly remarkable campaign for UVA; that was when it became clear Virginia would become a serious contender for the ACC title. Heading into their next campaign, UVA could land a second consecutive victory over Florida State, or the Seminoles could seek out redemption.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commonwealth Cup stands as a longtime rivalry matchup between the Cavaliers and the Hokies. The rivalry has been active for over 125 years, and it still manages to get the players and fans riled up. The last time the two programs faced each other was on Nov. 29, when UVA clinched a 27-7 victory. Will UVA be able to defend its name?

