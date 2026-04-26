Running back J'Mari Taylor, who played one year in Charlottesville after transferring in from NC Central, has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Taylor was one of the best running backs in the ACC this past season and is now going to be trying to make a roster at the next level.

Source: The #Jaguars are signing former Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor.



Ran for 1,062 yards at Virginia last season and ranked first among ACC running backs with 14 rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/tRMp0dUwl1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

Taylor was the one UVA player that was expected to be selected in the draft, but he was not and became one of the top undrafted free agent running backs available.

Jacksonville was one of the NFL's best teams last season and just lost Travis Etienne Jr, who is now in New Orleans. Could that mean that Taylor has a chance to make the roster as a rookie?

What makes him special?

Taylor had a fantastic NFL Combine and Senior Bowl leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Taylor earned his way on to the Senior Bowl roster after he led the ACC in rushing and helped Virginia to its second 10-win season in program history. Taylor accounted for 1,335 all-purpose yards (1,062 rush, 253 receiving & 20 KOR) and 15 touchdowns (14 rush, 1 pass and 1 receiving) in 13 games this season. He was arguably the most electric player on UVA's offense in a season where they almost won the ACC Championship and the college football playoff.

He is the 16th player in UVA history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and the 14 rushing touchdowns that he had are the most by an ACC running back in 2025 and the most by a Cavalier running back since the great Keith Payne in 2010. Taylor is the first ACC running back with 14 rushing touchdowns, a passing and receiving touchdown in the same year since Lamont Jordan (Maryland) in 1999. His 15 total touchdowns (14 rush, 1 receiving) are tied with Haynes King (Georgia Tech) for the most in the league and 13th in FBS.

It is safe to say that he is pretty good and had a special season in Charlottesville.

Looking forward, Virginia is set to potentially have one of the best running back rooms in the ACC despite Taylor leaving. Head coach Tony Elliott was able to dip into the transfer portal and get Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis, MTSU running back Jekhail Middlebrook, and UAB transfer Solomon Beebe. All three of those transfer had great springs and will form a deep unit in Charlottesville this season.