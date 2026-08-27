Virginia Releases First Availability Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs NC State

The first availability report of the 2026 season is here and it is a full one for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will be without its projected No. 1 wide receiver for Saturday's season opener against N.C. State, while star linebacker Kam Robinson remains a game-time decision.

Wednesday's initial ACC weekly injury report listed 16 Cavaliers as out against the Wolfpack. Most notable is Flores, a transfer from UCLA, who dealt with hamstring issues during training camp.

On face value there’s a lot of names listed here for UVA.



Most of the “Outs” for Virginia were expected and only WR Rico Flores was listed on the depth chart. Flores was injured during camp.



The most notable names are Kam Robinson and Corey Costner listed as “Questionable”. pic.twitter.com/YymtEQctMv — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) August 27, 2026

TyLryic Coleman, who has six career receptions in three seasons at Virginia, was listed as the backup to Flores at the X receiver spot on the depth chart released by the school on Tuesday. It would be the first career start for the 6-foot-2, 198-pound Danville native, who impressed coach Tony Elliott with his training camp performance.

"Pleased with where Ty’lyric is in his progression," Elliott said on Tuesday.

Flores made 36 catches in two seasons at UCLA (24 last year) after amassing 27 in one season at Notre Dame.

Flores is the only starter or second-teamer on the initial depth chart who has been listed as out for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Scott Stadium. Robinson, who is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season prematurely last November, and backup defensive back Corey Costner are listed as questionable.

Elliott said on Tuesday that Robinson's status won't be finalized until just before kickoff.

"He’s back in practice, moving around, pretty much doing everything. This will be a big week, though, as we progress when you look at where his situation is," Elliott said. "He’s tracking ahead of schedule based off of what you tend to look at timing-wise with an injury like his. But, man, he’s excited. He’s moving around, but it’ll be closer to game time."

Costner's injury is undisclosed.

Other Cavaliers who won't be playing due to injuries include receivers Dillon Newton-Short, Tristan Ward and Isaiah Robinson; running back Jack Stevens; offensive linemen Noah Hartsoe and Grant Ellinger; tight end Lukas Unger; defensive linemen Chase Morrison, Tyler Simmons; Ezekiel Larry and Bull Richardson; linebacker Isaiah Reese; defensive back Alex Dunn; and kicker Tim Hamann.

Solomon Beebe, a transfer who had been penciled in as Virginia's primary kickoff returner, was also on the list. He was suspended indefinitely while facing three misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

N.C. State's injury list is much shorter, with just seven names. Two of them (offensive lineman Rylan Vann and wide receiver Tyreek Copper) are projected as primary backups, although the Wolfpack has not released an official depth chart.

Other Wolfpack players listed as out are defensive back Isaiah Crowell, receiver Teddy Hoffman, tight end Gus Ritchie, and defensive linemen Carmelo McKenzie and J.J. Ferguson Jr.