Here are 10 things we learned about Virginia in preseason training camp

Wrapping up preseason training camp is somewhat akin to crossing a state line on a long car trip. Even though you have finished part of the journey, you don't slow down.

Wednesday marked the official end of Virginia's four weeks of camp. After a day off for the players on Thursday, their full attention now shifts to a critical season opener on Aug. 29 at home against N.C. State.

Although there are still plenty of issues to address, we know quite a bit more about the Cavaliers now than we did when they began their workouts. Here are 10 of the most important:

1. Depth, depth, depth

Besides fielding the nation's most experienced roster (48,313 career FBS and FCS snaps), the Cavaliers have arguably the deepest roster in school history. They can go three deep at most of the defensive line positions (thanks in part to Cazeem Moore's and Jacob Holmes' restored eligibility), running back, and even at wide receiver. (More on that later).

They also have two quarterbacks who started at other Power 4 Conference schools. Injuries can always threaten any team's success, but Tony Elliott seems to have at least one next man up at virtually every position.

2. Everyone loves Beau Pribula

Chandler Morris became a folk hero by leading Virginia to a school-record 11 wins in his one and only season as starting quarterback. The Cavaliers seem to have even higher hopes for Pribula, who arrived after previous stops at Penn State and Missouri.

Pribula's strong arm, mobility and football IQ have endeared him to coaches and teammates alike, and coordinator Des Kitchings seems ready to expand his playbook to suit Pribula's skill set. The Cavaliers' offense could be even more explosive and consistent this year--with one caveat.

3. Receivers need more consistency

This has been an ongoing issue. After last season's top four pass-catchers left due to graduation, transfers, or legal issues, Elliott imported a slew of new targets. There's a logical pecking order, but injuries and struggles to adapt to a new system have slowed the group's progression.

Big things are expected of Rico Flores Jr., who has experience at Notre Dame and UCLA (although not as the No. 1 target). Pribula's most dependable option may be slot receiver Jacquon Gibson, at least until he establishes a comfort level with someone else.

4. Transfers again will play a huge role

A year ago, Morris, running back J'Mari Taylor, receiver Cam Ross, safety Devin Neal, defensive ends Mitchell Melton and Fisher Camac all made major contributions to the 11-win season. Elliott again replenished his roster through the portal, and this year's success will also hinge on the play of 30 newcomers.

Although the Cavaliers tapped Power 4 schools like Missouri (Pribula), Tennessee (Peyton Lewis), Michigan (Brandyn Hillman, Devon Baxter), Wisconsin (Omillio Agard), Baylor (Matthew Fobbs-White), and Rutgers (Jacobie Henderson) for talent, they also sought good fits from smaller schools.

Gibson (UMass), running back Jekail Middlebrook (Tennessee), guard Makilan Thomas (Arkansas State), defensive linemen Nnanna Anyanwu (UTSA), Justin Townsend (Columbia), and Ezekiel Larry (Yale), and receivers Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State) and Tyson Davis (Central Michigan) all should play key roles.

5. Elliott has a vision for this program

That last fact reflects on Elliott's priorities. It took him four years (and a lot of patience) to notch his first winning season, but now he and his staff believe they have hit on a winning formula.

The Cavaliers don't have the financial resources to outbid national powers for five-star high school recruits. Instead, they focus on finding talented players who care about academics and being good teammates, but whose initial stop(s) didn't pan out as well as they had hoped.

Virginia is not exactly Second Chance University, but it seems to have become an attractive program for players with something to prove. If Elliott can string together some winning seasons, he may not have to rely quite as heavily on the portal in the future.

6. The Cavaliers are being patient with injuries

It must have been tempting for Elliott to try to expedite the return of linebacker Kam Robinson, Virginia's most dynamic player on either side of the ball, from the ACL surgery that prematurely ended his 2025 season. The Cavaliers certainly could use him against N.C. State's mobile quarterback, C.J. Bailey, in the opener.

There's still hope for that, but Elliott has stressed caution with Robinson -- as well as running back Xavier Brown (also recovering from an ACL tear), cornerback Agard (wrist), and receiver Carty (hamstring), among others. Rushing them back risks a setback that could cost them more time.

7. The offensive line is as good as advertised

Among them, tackles McKale Boley and Monroe Mills, guards Thomas and Noah Josey and center Drake Metcalf have made 162 combined college starts. That experience has led to good communication and cohesion in practice, even though Mills, Thomas and Metcalf began their careers elsewhere.

There's also a wealth of talented backups, including sophomore Alex Payne and grad transfer Ryan Brubaker, who should be able to fill in if injuries strike. That combination should give Pribula time to throw -- even if his receivers struggle to get open -- and open holes for Virginia's running backs.

Speaking of which ...

8. Expect a backfield by committee

Middlebrook surprisingly enters the home stretch as the favorite to start over Lewis, a former four-star high school recruit, because of his versatility and superior pass-catching ability. But it seems likely that both will get carries, along with Brown and possibly senior Noah Brown, as Kitchings stresses the run game.

Known as a quarterback guru from his time at Clemson, Elliott has spoken of wanting to establish a "dominant" ground game. Given the backfield depth, the strong offensive line, and questions at receivers, expect the Cavaliers to try.

9. Few secondary concerns

The depth also extends to the defensive backfield, where three players return with starting experience: Donavan Platt (spur) and safeties Ethan Minter and Corey Costner. Joining them will be transfers Hillman, Agard, and Henderson, all of whom have Big Ten experience.

The Cavaliers allowed just 15 touchdown passes in 14 games last season and will aim to reduce that number even further this fall.

10. Still disrespected

Despite winning the 2025 ACC regular-season title and bringing in more experience, the Cavaliers enter the season unranked in both major polls and were picked to finish six in the conference in media balloting. They got a single 25th-place vote in this week's Associated Press poll.

As they proved last year -- when they were picked 14th in the ACC -- the Cavaliers don't mind being underdogs.