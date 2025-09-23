Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart for Week Five Matchup Against Florida State
Virginia's football program is in for a tough matchup on Friday against Florida State. With the game just a few short days away, the Cavaliers have officially released their depth chart. This will not be an easy game for UVA to win, so a solid foundation is more important now than ever.
Week Five Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
TE
Sage Ennis or Dakota Twitty
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Tyshawn Wyatt or
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson or Landon Danley
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Brady Wilson Update
According to head coach Tony Elliot, UVA center Brady Wilson is currently day-to-day. As a result, if he's unable to enter the game, then Drake Metcalf will fill in while Kevin Wigenton II or Tyshawn Wyatt moves to right guard.
Following Wilson's transfer to UVA from UAB, he has been providing power and consistency to Virginia's program. Unfortunately, he was pulled from the game on Saturday against Stanford in the third quarter due to an injury. Elliot has been updating the public on his injury.
"We'll have whoever's ready to go," Elliot said, "Now it's like it's just musical chairs at times. Next man up ready to roll. But really proud of Drake [Metcalf] and his ability to slide in at center. And if Brady's not ready to go, then you know, Drake will be an option for us a center. And then Wiggy —Kevin Wigenton and Tyshawn [Wyatt] go to be ready to go at guard and [Ethan] Sipe is getting closer. He's more of a day-to-day guy for us now."
UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings also weighed in on the matter a few days ago, stating, "Brady Wilson, he's just a calming, calming person in there at the center."
In a perfect world, Wilson will bounce back to his usual self prior to Friday's game, but a rushed recovery is never beneficial in the long run. Fortunately, even if he isn't able to return to play quite yet, the program should be in good hands with Metcalf potentially filling in.
Major Matchup for Virginia
At this time, the Seminoles are ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and sit at No. 1 in average points per game (58.0). The Cavaliers are averaging 45.5 points per game. Both offensive units have been nothing short of impressive this season, and it's likely that they will bring the same heat to the field on Friday.
Florida State is equipped with some of the most skilled players in college football, including star quarterback Tommy Castellanos, so it's no surprise that they're running 3-0. However, this will mark their first conference game of the season. What better way to kick off conference play than to face an explosive offense, such as Virginia?
There is certainly a lot at stake for Virginia as it takes on Florida State. At the very least, a victory would boost the morale and overall confidence of the program, but there's much more riding on the line here. Elliot has been in the hot seat for quite some time now. If his program can pull off Friday's win, some of that pressure will immediately be released.