Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart for Week Five Matchup Against Florida State

Virginina has released its depth chart for Friday's game against Florida State.

Maria Aldrich

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) throws a sixty yard pass to Cardinal wide receiver Bryce Farrell (not pictured) as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) defends during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Virginia's football program is in for a tough matchup on Friday against Florida State. With the game just a few short days away, the Cavaliers have officially released their depth chart. This will not be an easy game for UVA to win, so a solid foundation is more important now than ever.

Week Five Depth Chart

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown
Harrison Waylee
Noah Vaughn

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

TE

Sage Ennis or Dakota Twitty

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Tyshawn Wyatt or
Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson or Landon Danley

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray
Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Brady Wilson Update

A football player in a blue uniform falling to the ground while another player in a red and white uniform runs with the ball
Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) scrambles under pressure from Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to head coach Tony Elliot, UVA center Brady Wilson is currently day-to-day. As a result, if he's unable to enter the game, then Drake Metcalf will fill in while Kevin Wigenton II or Tyshawn Wyatt moves to right guard.

Following Wilson's transfer to UVA from UAB, he has been providing power and consistency to Virginia's program. Unfortunately, he was pulled from the game on Saturday against Stanford in the third quarter due to an injury. Elliot has been updating the public on his injury.

"We'll have whoever's ready to go," Elliot said, "Now it's like it's just musical chairs at times. Next man up ready to roll. But really proud of Drake [Metcalf] and his ability to slide in at center. And if Brady's not ready to go, then you know, Drake will be an option for us a center. And then Wiggy —Kevin Wigenton and Tyshawn [Wyatt] go to be ready to go at guard and [Ethan] Sipe is getting closer. He's more of a day-to-day guy for us now."

UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings also weighed in on the matter a few days ago, stating, "Brady Wilson, he's just a calming, calming person in there at the center."

In a perfect world, Wilson will bounce back to his usual self prior to Friday's game, but a rushed recovery is never beneficial in the long run. Fortunately, even if he isn't able to return to play quite yet, the program should be in good hands with Metcalf potentially filling in.

Major Matchup for Virginia

A man in a white t-shirt and white hat yelling and clapping his hands together in front of a gray background.
Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the field prior to the game against the William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At this time, the Seminoles are ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and sit at No. 1 in average points per game (58.0). The Cavaliers are averaging 45.5 points per game. Both offensive units have been nothing short of impressive this season, and it's likely that they will bring the same heat to the field on Friday.

Florida State is equipped with some of the most skilled players in college football, including star quarterback Tommy Castellanos, so it's no surprise that they're running 3-0. However, this will mark their first conference game of the season. What better way to kick off conference play than to face an explosive offense, such as Virginia?

There is certainly a lot at stake for Virginia as it takes on Florida State. At the very least, a victory would boost the morale and overall confidence of the program, but there's much more riding on the line here. Elliot has been in the hot seat for quite some time now. If his program can pull off Friday's win, some of that pressure will immediately be released.

