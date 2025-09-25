Virginia Releases Their Official Availability Report For Friday's Game vs Florida State
Virginia's offense is piping hot coming into their Week Five matchup against the No. 8 ranked Florida State Seminoles. Chandler Morris and the backfield continue to light up the scoreboard with monster - sometimes historic - numbers.
However, UVA takes on one of the most dangerous offenses in the country led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos. This is the cream of the crop in terms of conference opponents, as well. Let's see how the depth chart has shaken up for the Cavaliers.
Availability Report
Starting center Brady Wilson is still listed as questionable. If Wilson is absent on Friday, the Cavaliers' coaching staff will have to do another shuffle with the offensive line group that they have left after all the injuries early in the season.
Running back Noah Vaughn is still out after injuring his ankle against William & Mary, two weeks ago. The junior broke 100 yards for the first time time in his career against The Tribe before leaving the game early in the second half.
Starting tackle Wallace Unamba is also still listed as out against the 'Noles. Head Coach Tony Elliott has referenced the 6'6'' lineman returning after the bye week.
Most importantly for FSU, quarterback Tommy Castellanos is probable. Castellanos injured his leg in the Seminonles' 66-10 victory against Kent State.
Castellanos told SportsCenter he was totally in for the game against the Hoo's - so expect him to suit up on Friday.
In the freak scenario Castellanos cannot play, next up is redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn. The former four-star recruit has thrown six touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games. FSU is 1-6 in games Glenn has started and has lost the last five in a row with Glenn under center.
Key Matchup: FSU CB Jeremiah Wilson vs. WR Trell Harris
Now, let's talk about players who will be on the field Friday. Seminoles' defensive back Jeremiah Wilson is new to Tallahassee, coming over from Houston as the No. 8 cornerback transfer in the country. Wilson recorded five interceptions in two years with the Cougars.
The Kissimmee native has started his tenure with the 'Noles off very hot. He has recorded an interception in the last two games against Kent State and East Texas A&M. He also recorded four tackles in FSU's upset win over the top-ten ranked Alabama Crimson Time.
On the other side of the ball, Hoo's wide receiver Trell Harris has exploded onto the college football scene. While always a formidable deep shot threat, Harris torched Stanford's secondary. Last week's 75-yard touchdown also marked a career-long reception for the senior.
Harris comes into the matchup tied for 10th-most receptions in the country (18) and 10th in yards per catch (17.8) for all receivers with over 10 receptions.
Wilson should also spend some time across the line-of-scrimmage from wide receiver Cam Ross, as well. Ross is also a threat to push the offense downfield but Harris has a bit more size at 6'0" and 220 pounds so he should be a stronger matchup for UVA against the 5'10" Wilson.