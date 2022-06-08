Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Includes Four Cavaliers on All-America Teams

Four Virginia baseball players were named All-Americans by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (CBN), which announced its All-America and Freshman All-America teams on Wednesday. Devin Ortiz made the second team and Jake Gelof made third team, while Jay Woolfolk and Casey Saucke were selected to the CBN Freshman All-America team.

Devin Ortiz made the second team in the utility position after another stellar season in the field, on the mound, and in the batter's box. The fifth-year senior turned in a 2.03 ERA and a 5-1 record in 26.2 innings pitched and struck out 37 batters versus just three walks. He batted .286 with seven home runs and 47 RBI and is a finalist for John Olerud Award, presented to the top two-way player in the country.

Jake Gelof adds to his laundry list of awards this season with a third-team All-American selection. Gelof was named First Team All-ACC, the D1Baseball and Perfect Game Midseason Player of the Year, and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes award. He batted .377 and broke the UVA single-season program record with 81 RBI and nearly did the same with the long ball, hitting 21 home runs this season, falling just one homer shy of Brian Buchanan's record of 22 in 1994.

Casey Saucke did not play like a freshman all season and that started right away. Saucke recorded a hit in each of the first 21 games of the season, the second-longest streak of any UVA player since 2000. He finished the season with a .360 batting average, third-highest on the team, to go along with seven homers and 46 RBI.

Jay Woolfolk struck out 55 batters this season in 37.2 innings pitched and opposing batters managed just a .211 batting average against him. Woolfolk tied for most relief appearances on the team with 28 and was credited with three victories.

This is the seventh season under Brian O'Connor that the Cavaliers have had multiple selections on CBN's All-America teams.

