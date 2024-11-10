Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Live Updates | NCAA Football
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-4, 2-3 ACC) are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday night at 8pm at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for UVA vs. Pitt. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Notes
- Virginia needs to win two of its last four games to become bowl eligible.
- UVA's last win in the series was a dominant 30-14 win on the road on August 31st, 2019.
- Pittsburgh is undefeated at home this season, boasting a 5-0 record this season at Acrisure Stadium.
- UVA is outsourcing opponents 74-40 in the fourth quarter this season.
- Three of UVA’s final four opponents are currently inside the CFB top-25 – No. 18 Pittsburgh, No. 10 Notre Dame, and No. 13 SMU. Three of the four contests will take place away from Charlottesville.
